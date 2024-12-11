I’ll support Black Stars to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup – Kwesi Appiah

Sudanese national team head coach and Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Kwesi Appiah, has pledged his unwavering support to help the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Appiah’s remarks come in the wake of Ghana’s shocking failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)—the first time in two decades. This historic setback has shifted the nation’s focus to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, slated to begin in March 2025.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Appiah expressed his commitment to aiding the Black Stars in any capacity to ensure their success.

If you look at the current players, they are good, so with any form of assistance, I will be there to support and ensure the team qualifies because, at the end of the day, it is about Ghana and not anybody

Appiah, who made history as the first local coach to guide Ghana to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil 2014, remains passionate about the growth and success of Ghanaian football.

Black Stars face a tough road ahead

Ghana’s failure to qualify for the AFCON under Otto Addo has left fans and stakeholders questioning the team’s direction. Despite a talented roster, the Black Stars ended their campaign at the bottom of their group, behind Niger, Sudan, and Angola.