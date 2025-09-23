Pulse logo
Pulse Region

Driving Safe and Smooth with Puma Energy: How to Take Care of Your Car During the Rainy Season

23 September 2025 at 17:07

#Featuredpost

As the rainy season sets in across Ghana, drivers face new challenges on the road  from slippery surfaces to reduced visibility and increased wear on vehicle parts. At Puma Energy, we understand that your car is not just a means of transportation but an investment that deserves care and protection. With the right maintenance from our lube bay and the right lubricants, you can keep your vehicle running smoothly, safely, and efficiently, no matter the weather.

1. Check Your Tires and Brakes

Rain often reduces tire traction. Make sure your tires have sufficient tread depth and are properly inflated. Well-maintained brakes are also critical, as wet roads increase stopping distances. Regular checks can prevent accidents and keep you in control.

2. Keep Your Wipers and Lights in Top Shape

Visibility is everything during heavy rains. Replace worn-out wiper blades and ensure that all your vehicle’s lights are functioning properly — headlights, brake lights, and indicators. This not only keeps you safe but also helps other drivers see you clearly.

Driving Safe and Smooth with Puma Energy: How to Take Care of Your Car During the Rainy Season

Driving Safe and Smooth with Puma Energy: How to Take Care of Your Car During the Rainy Season

Recommended For You
International
2024-10-28T14:32:04+00:00

Africa’s top 20 billionaires: Exploring net worth and luxurious journeys of continent’s wealthiest

Africa’s top billionaires have built their wealth through innovation, grit, and bold business moves, transforming their respective industries. From manufacturing and mining to telecommunications and consumer goods, these titans are shaping the economic landscape of Africa and beyond. Let’s explore their sectors, lifestyles, and journeys to success, highlighting not just their financial worth but also their impact on the continent.
Visionaries of the future: Prateek Suri and Mr. Iloh pioneering Africa's tech and mining revolution

3. Protect Your Engine with the Right Lubricants

Rainy conditions can strain your engine, especially if water seeps into critical components. High-quality engine oils and lubricants protect your car by:

  • Reducing friction and wear on moving parts

  • Preventing rust and corrosion

  • Ensuring smooth performance even in damp, humid conditions

Puma Energy Lubricants are specially formulated to meet international standards and deliver maximum protection for your engine. Whether you’re driving a small sedan, SUV, or heavy-duty vehicle, Puma lubricants provide:

  • Longer engine life through superior wear protection

  • Fuel efficiency with advanced formulations

  • All-weather performance for reliable protection in both hot and wet conditions

4. Don’t Forget Transmission and Brake Fluids

While engine oil is essential, your car’s other fluids also need attention. Puma Energy’s range of lubricants includes transmission oils and brake fluids designed to perform under pressure — giving you confidence even when road conditions are unpredictable.

Driving Safe and Smooth with Puma Energy: How to Take Care of Your Car During the Rainy Season

5. Regular Servicing is Key

A simple but often overlooked step is sticking to your car’s service schedule. Regular servicing ensures that oils are topped up, filters are clean, and small issues are fixed before they become costly repairs. Visit Puma Energy service station for a complete oil change with additional 12 free safety checks e.g. battery, lights, tyres, brakes, transmission fluid

#Featuredpost

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.