#Featuredpost

As the rainy season sets in across Ghana, drivers face new challenges on the road from slippery surfaces to reduced visibility and increased wear on vehicle parts. At Puma Energy, we understand that your car is not just a means of transportation but an investment that deserves care and protection. With the right maintenance from our lube bay and the right lubricants, you can keep your vehicle running smoothly, safely, and efficiently, no matter the weather.

1. Check Your Tires and Brakes Rain often reduces tire traction. Make sure your tires have sufficient tread depth and are properly inflated. Well-maintained brakes are also critical, as wet roads increase stopping distances. Regular checks can prevent accidents and keep you in control. 2. Keep Your Wipers and Lights in Top Shape Visibility is everything during heavy rains. Replace worn-out wiper blades and ensure that all your vehicle’s lights are functioning properly — headlights, brake lights, and indicators. This not only keeps you safe but also helps other drivers see you clearly.

Driving Safe and Smooth with Puma Energy: How to Take Care of Your Car During the Rainy Season

3. Protect Your Engine with the Right Lubricants Rainy conditions can strain your engine, especially if water seeps into critical components. High-quality engine oils and lubricants protect your car by: Reducing friction and wear on moving parts





Preventing rust and corrosion





Ensuring smooth performance even in damp, humid conditions



Puma Energy Lubricants are specially formulated to meet international standards and deliver maximum protection for your engine. Whether you’re driving a small sedan, SUV, or heavy-duty vehicle, Puma lubricants provide: Longer engine life through superior wear protection





Fuel efficiency with advanced formulations





All-weather performance for reliable protection in both hot and wet conditions



4. Don’t Forget Transmission and Brake Fluids While engine oil is essential, your car’s other fluids also need attention. Puma Energy’s range of lubricants includes transmission oils and brake fluids designed to perform under pressure — giving you confidence even when road conditions are unpredictable.

5. Regular Servicing is Key

A simple but often overlooked step is sticking to your car’s service schedule. Regular servicing ensures that oils are topped up, filters are clean, and small issues are fixed before they become costly repairs. Visit Puma Energy service station for a complete oil change with additional 12 free safety checks e.g. battery, lights, tyres, brakes, transmission fluid