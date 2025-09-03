Meet The Co-Owners Behind Check Check City - Ghana’s Fast-Rising Fried Rice Brand

#Featuredpost

Food is more than just a meal; for some, it’s a dream that never stops cooking. For siblings Philipa Adusei and Dr Frank Danquah Adusei, co-owners of the fast-growing Ghanaian food brand Check Check City, selling food has always been more than a business—it’s a passion. And now, the duo are opening a brand-new branch right in the heart of Kumasi’s Adum. A Dream Planted in Childhood Philipa recalls that as a child, she was so obsessed with the idea of running a food business that her siblings often teased her with fake news about their mum opening a restaurant. “The excitement and the disappointment whenever I found out it wasn’t true was offensive,” she laughed. Unlike most of her peers who signed up for vacation classes after junior high school, Philipa had only one plan: to sell bread and egg in front of her house.

Dr Frank, on the other hand, got his start while studying at medical university. “In my first year, I used to sell fried rice door to door to my campus colleagues. Even though I couldn’t keep up, I always wanted to give it a try again in the future,” he recalled. The Failures That Fuelled Success Philipa reveals that Check Check City is actually her third attempt at establishing a food business. The first two failed due to lack of funds. But instead of giving up, she kept herself busy with “small-small” ventures—from Valentine’s Day packages to funeral catering and event contracts. Dr Frank admits that his sister’s resilience inspired him deeply. “My sister has always had a thing for cooking and operating a restaurant. Her relentlessness and her unique, tasty recipes got me hooked forever,” he said. “Every setback was a lesson,” Philipa adds. “And today, the reward is knowing that when people think of good food, they think of our brand.” Why A New Branch in Adum? The decision to open the new branch comes as a response to overwhelming customer demand. “Our first branch had customers coming from all corners of the city. So why not convenience? A little closer to our lovely customers, and also to ease the pressure and queues at the existing branch,” Philipa explained. Dr Frank added: “We wanted to serve our customers better and more conveniently, but also give our workers comfort and flexibility. Choosing the right location wasn’t easy—landlords don’t always want restaurants in their buildings—but we made it work.”

The Secret Recipe What makes Check Check City special? According to the co-owners, it’s all about consistency and authenticity. “The first thing you will say when you eat our food is, ‘Wow! You took us back to the early 2000s when food was food,’” Philipa says proudly. “We don’t overload our meals with high-flavoured spices. It’s organic yet tasty.” Dr Frank echoes the sentiment: “We believe in quality, we believe in our authentic recipe. From taste, to packaging, to delivery, we always uphold higher standards.” Chefs are carefully trained to stick to the recipe, and customer feedback plays a huge role in maintaining quality across branches. Customers & Community Check Check City appeals to a wide customer base. Philipa notes that the elderly and working-class form the majority, while students were instrumental in spreading the word during the early days. Dr Frank describes the support from Kumasi as overwhelming: “We are much grateful to the people of Kumasi for their massive patronage. Only words are not enough. We are always proud to be a part of such a wonderful community.” Looking Ahead The siblings are ambitious about the future. Philipa wants Check Check City to become a household name nationwide: “We want more than one branch in every region—and even beyond Ghana—serving the best Ghanaian rice dishes for generations.” Dr Frank agrees: “We plan to stay evergreen and take Ghanaian cuisine global. To every young business owner, stay true to your dream and keep pushing the limits. May we all be great.”