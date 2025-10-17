Puma Energy invites distributors to join its high-performance oils network

Puma Energy, a global leader in energy solutions and lubricants, is calling on distributors to partner with the brand and bring its high-performance oils to new markets.

Puma Energy’s lubricants are produced with premium base oils and advanced additives, They are designed for maximum engine and equipment protection and meet stringent global OEM approvals. The range covers automotive, industrial, mining, marine, and specialty lubricants, offering distributors a complete product portfolio backed by trusted international standards including API, ACEA, and ISO certifications.

As part of the Puma Energy distributor network, partners enjoy a wide range of benefits tailored to support growth and long-term success:

Value-Driven Pricing: Superior quality at competitive rates to help grow market share.





Distributor Incentives: Tailored B2C offers, monthly rewards, and growth bonuses.





Global Presence: Operating in over 40 countries with a strong reputation in energy and lubricants.





Tailored Packaging: Localized branding options to suit diverse market needs.





Easy Entry: Low minimum order quantities designed to support new distributors.





Efficient Supply Chain: Reliable logistics and regional warehousing for fast delivery.





Exclusive Perks: Marketing support, branded merchandise, and technical training to build customer trust and loyalty.

