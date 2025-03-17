Twellium Ghana honours hardworking women street sellers on International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Twellium Ghana, the producers of Verna Mineral Water, took a significant step in recognizing and uplifting the hardworking women who make a living as street sellers. As part of its ongoing commitment to social impact and community support, the company awarded a total of GHS 15,000 in cash prizes to three exceptional women—Grace Walker, Janet Awaliba, and Madam Gloria—whose resilience and dedication inspire many.

This initiative aligns with Twellium Ghana’s mission to empower and support women, particularly those in informal sectors, who contribute immensely to the economy despite facing daily challenges. Through this gesture, the company not only acknowledged their hard work but also provided financial assistance to ease their burdens and improve their livelihoods.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hussein Kesserwani , CEO of Twellium Ghana expressed the company’s motivation behind the initiative: "At Twellium Ghana, we recognize the invaluable role women play in our society. These women work tirelessly every day under tough conditions to provide for their families and keep our economy moving. On International Women’s Day, we wanted to do more than just celebrate them—we wanted to show our appreciation in a tangible way. We hope this support brings them some relief and inspires others to uplift the hardworking women in our communities."

The event was marked by an atmosphere of joy and gratitude as the recipients shared their stories and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the unexpected support. The initiative underscores Verna Water’s longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility, with a strong focus on empowerment, sustainability, and giving back to the community.

As Twellium Ghana continues to champion impactful social initiatives, this celebration of resilience and dedication serves as a reminder of the strength of Ghanaian women and the importance of supporting those who work tirelessly to make a difference.



About Twellium Ghana

Twellium Ghana is a leading beverage manufacturing company known for producing high-quality drinks, including Verna Mineral Water, Rush Energy Drink, and Bigoo Soft Drinks. Committed to social responsibility, Twellium Ghana actively engages in initiatives that uplift communities and promote positive change.