Kwaku Manu kneels on live TV, begs Mahama to end Ghanaians' suffering

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu made an emotional appeal on live television, urging President-Elect John Mahama to stay true to his promises and work towards easing the hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Appearing on United Showbiz, Manu, visibly moved, knelt on the floor to emphasise the seriousness of his plea.

Speaking passionately about the economic challenges in the country, Manu highlighted the struggles of ordinary citizens.

“I am pleading with him,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion. “Ghanaians are hungry. People are fleeing the country, risking their lives through Libya, and enduring unimaginable horrors along the way.

Many are trafficked, exploited, and even forced into prostitution. I’ve been to Kuwait and witnessed Ghanaians being thrown from storey buildings. Yet, here in Ghana, we have gold, cocoa, and so many resources. We have what it takes to do better.”

Manu called on Mahama to honour his campaign promises, including the 24-hour economy and the poultry initiative, urging him to ensure these policies are effectively implemented. “Please, make it work. Have mercy on the country,” he pleaded.

The actor also advised Mahama to be open to constructive criticism and to listen to advice from citizens. “When we offer advice, I beg you to listen,” he added.

Manu’s heartfelt plea has sparked widespread conversation about the expectations Ghanaians have for the new administration and the urgent need to address the nation’s pressing issues.

There has been mounting pressure on President-Elect John Dramani Mahama to fulfil all his campaign promises since his re-election into office.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, on Monday, 9th December 2024, declared H.E. John Dramani Mahama as President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana following the Presidential Election held on 7th December 2024. The former President won the election with 56.55% of valid votes cast.

Addressing Ghanaians, members of the media, agents of presidential candidates, local and international observers, members of the diplomatic corps, and directors and staff of the Commission, the Chairperson declared former President John Dramani Mahama President-Elect, saying: