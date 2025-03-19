Ohio University introduces undergraduate and master’s degree programs in Asante Twi

Ohio University has taken a groundbreaking step in promoting African linguistic heritage by launching Undergraduate and Master’s degree programmes in Asante Twi.

This initiative, officially named “Study Akan”, aims to position the language as a vital medium for literature, history, and scholarly research, further cementing its significance beyond Ghana’s borders.

The programme is designed to offer students not just linguistic proficiency but also an immersive understanding of Akan traditions, oral literature, and cultural identity. Asante Twi, a major dialect of the Akan language, serves as the dominant mode of communication in the Ashanti Region and other Akan-speaking areas of Ghana.

According to Ohio University’s Department of African Studies, the curriculum will equip students with critical language skills that can be applied in diplomacy, academia, cultural preservation, and international research collaborations. By integrating Asante Twi into higher education, the programme seeks to expand scholarly engagement with Akan civilization, attracting linguists, historians, and cultural researchers from around the world.

This initiative aligns with a growing global movement to preserve and elevate African languages within academic institutions. As universities increasingly recognise indigenous languages as key tools for cultural diplomacy, identity reclamation, and historical scholarship, Ohio University’s move is expected to set a precedent for others to follow.