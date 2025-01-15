Marrying one woman is not African – Reggie Rockstone says

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone, has shared his thoughts on monogamy in African culture.

In an interview with Class TV, the Hiplife Grandpapa claimed that the idea of a man being with only one woman is a foreign concept and not naturally aligned with African cultures.

He argued that the concept of monogamy was imposed upon Africans through Christianisation and Westernisation.

"I know it's not African; I could tell you that for sure. It doesn't seem to apply to us. We've been so Christianised and Westernised now. But I really believe that it doesn't really move with our culture. I mean, it was imposed on us," he said.

Rockstone, who is known for being a one-woman man, attributed his commitment to monogamy to his personal disposition rather than cultural expectations. He explained that maintaining multiple relationships would be too burdensome and that he values his peace of mind.

"The reason why I'm a one-woman man is my personality. You know, it's too much headache for me. I like my peace of mind," he added.

A lot of celebrities and men of God have all supported Polygamy in the African culture.

According to the renowned man of God, Dag Heward-Mills who happens to be the founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, no animal has only one wife, so it beats his imagination why any man would limit himself to only one woman.

He said this while preaching during the recent Give Thyself Wholly Conference, a gathering attended by pastors and gospel ministers from around the world. Bishop Heward-Mills stated on the conference's third day that the Bible endorses both divorce and polygamy.