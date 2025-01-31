5 ways to be industrious like Sam George’s wife and take care of your husband

On Thursday, 30 January 2025, during his vetting by Ghana's Parliamentary Appointments Committee, the Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam George, gave the world a heartwarming glimpse into his personal life.

Known for his assertiveness in politics, the Ningo-Prampram MP surprised many when he openly credited his wife, Mrs Vera George, for being a pillar of support in his life.

Asked by Ranking Member Alexander Afenyo-Markin if he had a second source of income apart from his parliamentary salary, Sam George playfully but proudly responded,

My wife takes care of me, drawing laughter and warm reactions from the committee.

His statement highlighted Mrs Vera George's industrious nature and the vital role she plays in their marriage, offering a lesson to couples everywhere. So, what can we learn from this power couple?

Here are five ways to be as resourceful and supportive as Mrs Vera George and take care of your husband:

1. Be Financially Savvy

Mrs Vera George embodies the importance of being financially resourceful. By managing her own finances effectively, she’s able to provide financial support when needed, demonstrating that a partnership is about sharing both responsibilities and successes.

Tip: Start a small business, invest wisely, or pursue a career you’re passionate about to contribute to your household’s financial stability.

2. Be a Cheerleader and Confidant

Sam George’s heartfelt remark shows how much he values his wife’s emotional and financial backing. Being a supportive partner goes beyond material help—it’s about being there emotionally during highs and lows.

Tip: Celebrate your partner’s achievements and be their pillar of strength when times get tough.

3. Stay Industrious and Goal-Oriented

Mrs Vera George’s industriousness is a testament to setting and achieving goals. A partner who is hardworking and ambitious inspires the same energy in their spouse.

Tip: Pursue personal growth through education, skills training, or taking on new challenges that benefit both you and your family.

4. Maintain a Strong Bond of Trust

Sam George’s pride in his wife reflects the trust and respect they share. Trust is the bedrock of any successful relationship, and it’s nurtured through honesty, communication, and mutual support.

Tip: Regularly communicate your plans and decisions to build a relationship based on openness and understanding.

5. Be a Team Player

Marriage is a partnership, and Mrs Vera George’s example shows the power of teamwork. Her willingness to step up financially when needed highlights how working together strengthens the relationship.

Tip: Divide responsibilities fairly and work as a team, whether it’s managing finances, raising children, or pursuing career goals.

Sam George’s acknowledgment of his wife not only celebrated her industrious nature but also reminded us of the importance of partnership in a marriage. Behind every successful person is a supportive partner, and Mrs Vera George’s example is a shining beacon for all.