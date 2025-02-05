7 famous musicians who have never won a Grammy

The Grammy Awards have been honouring exceptional musical talent since their inception in 1959. However, some of the most iconic and popular artists have never managed to win the coveted statuette despite numerous nominations.

Here’s a closer look at some legendary artists who have been repeatedly nominated yet remain Grammy-less, ranked by the number of nominations they’ve received:

1. Snoop Dogg – 16 Nominations, No Wins

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus, has been nominated an impressive 16 times but has yet to secure a Grammy. His first nomination came in 1993, and despite his long-standing influence in hip-hop, the rapper continues to wait for his first win.

2. Katy Perry – 13 Nominations, No Wins

Pop sensation Katy Perry, known for her chart-topping hits, has received 13 Grammy nominations. Despite her immense popularity, she has never taken home the award.

3. Diana Ross – 13 Nominations, No Wins (Lifetime Achievement Award)

Diana Ross, the legendary Motown icon, has been nominated 13 times, starting with Baby Love in 1964. Although she was a regular nominee from 1970 to 1982, she never won. In 2012, the Recording Academy honoured her with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

4. Nicki Minaj – 12 Nominations, No Wins

Since her first nomination in 2010, Nicki Minaj has received 12 nods across multiple categories. Despite being a dominant figure in rap and pop culture, she has faced tough competition, losing out to artists like Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, and Billie Eilish.

5. Sia – 9 Nominations, No Wins

Singer-songwriter and producer Sia has been nominated nine times since 2012. Her 2017 nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media was one of her many losses, this time to Lin-Manuel Miranda.

6. Tupac Shakur – 6 Nominations, No Wins

Tupac Shakur, one of hip-hop’s most celebrated figures, was nominated six times, including a posthumous nod. He lost his first Grammy bids in 1995 to Coolio and Naughty by Nature and his posthumous nomination to Eminem.

7. Jennifer Lopez – 2 Nominations, No Wins