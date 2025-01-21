Afia Pokua blames media and public for enabling Captain Smart's 'baseless antics'

Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has criticised both the media and the public for allegedly enabling what she describes as Captain Smart’s unprofessional behaviour.

According to Vim Lady, the undue attention given to Captain Smart by the media and the public’s support have emboldened him to misuse Ghana’s freedom of speech. She accused him of launching verbal attacks on politicians and public figures while inciting the youth to engage in disruptive actions.

The problem isn’t just him; it’s the media that gives him airtime and the public that hypes him up, she emphasised in a recent video.

Vim Lady expressed concern that this culture of “over-pampering” has fostered a sense of entitlement in Captain Smart, allowing him to push boundaries and make controversial statements under the guise of holding politicians accountable.

She further argued that the National Media Commission’s failure to address this behaviour poses a threat to national security.

Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to attack anyone without facts or regard for the implications, she stated.

Her remarks come in the wake of criticism against Captain Smart for his alleged role in fuelling unrest in Obuasi.

A video has resurfaced following a fatal clash between suspected illegal miners and military personnel at AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi Mine on Saturday, 18 January 2025, around 11:00 PM. The incident resulted in eight fatalities.

Reports indicate that a group of approximately 60 armed illegal miners breached the mine’s security fence and attempted to access the Deep Decline area.

In a widely circulated 36-second clip, Captain Smart is seen hosting a programme on Accra-based Onua FM, urging the youth to invade the mine and “fight for their livelihoods.” He also warned that Ghanaians might be forced to expel AngloGold Ashanti from the country.

Although Captain Smart has denied these allegations, the backlash has reignited a broader debate on the responsibilities of journalists and the boundaries of free speech in Ghana.