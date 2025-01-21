'I owe nobody an explanation' – Captain Smart responds to viral Obuasi video backlash

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart in the media space, has addressed public backlash over a video of him allegedly inciting the youth of Obuasi to invade the pit of a mining company in the area.

The video resurfaced following a fatal clash between suspected illegal miners and military personnel at one of the sites of AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi Mine. The incident, which occurred around 11:00 PM on Saturday, 18th January 2025, resulted in the deaths of eight people.

Reports indicate that a group of around 60 armed illegal miners breached the security fence and attempted to access the Deep Decline area of the mine.

In the widely circulated 36-second video, Captain Smart is seen hosting a programme in the studios of Accra-based Onua FM, urging the youth to invade the pit and "fight for their livelihoods." He also warned that Ghanaians might be compelled to expel AngloGold Ashanti from the country.

However, in a video response to the backlash, Captain Smart clarified that the footage being circulated was old and denied any responsibility for the recent bloody clash.

He stated:

I don’t owe anybody an explanation, but I just want everyone to know that the video being circulated is an old video. The guys were already working there and entering the pit even in 2023 and 2024. It is an abandoned pit.

Declaring himself as the best morning show host in the country, Captain Smart added:

Whoever is pushing anybody to use an old video to come and portray as if Captain Smart made this statement before the incident should know the video was shot in June 2023.

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has ordered an immediate investigation into the fatal Obuasi clash.

In a statement signed by the acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the government expressed deep regret over the incident and assured the victims that justice would be served.