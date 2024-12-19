East Legon accident: Court slaps Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son with 6-month jail sentence

The 16-year-old son of Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International Church, has been sentenced to six months at a senior correctional centre.

This comes after he pleaded guilty to eight charges against him, including two counts of manslaughter for a tragic road crash in East Legon that claimed the lives of two preteens.

Initially, the teen had pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, negligently causing harm, dangerous driving, and driving without a license. However, he later changed his plea to guilty, leading to his conviction.

As part of the sentence, the court ordered the teenager to report to probation officers every two weeks. He has also been directed to sign an undertaking to refrain from driving until he turns 18.

Salifu Amoako’s son was initially remanded by the Family and Juvenile Court and held at the Osu Correctional Centre during his prosecution for causing the accident.

According to police prosecutors, he was showing off the speed of the Jaguar F-Pace Sport, owned by his parents, when it collided with a black Acura carrying the victims.

Reports indicate that the teenager drove the white Jaguar to A&C Mall with a friend, where they joined additional friends in two SUVs. The three vehicles formed a convoy, with the accused leading in his mother’s car as they drove recklessly through the East Legon area.

During court proceedings, the 16-year-old initially pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was remanded into custody, with specific directives outlined for his care while in detention.

Bishop Salifu Amoako, his wife, Mouha Amoako, and a sales assistant, Linda Bonsu Prempeh, were also arrested following the incident.

The Accra Circuit Court granted bail to Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako at GH¢50,000 each with two sureties.

They were also instructed to pay for the damages caused in the accident, including a light pole valued at GHc 8,000.