Founded in 2021 by Nancy Acheampomaa Nkrumah, also known as Abena Model, AM Foundation has been at the forefront of community development in Ashaiman. At 27 years old, Nancy, a marketing graduate from the University of Ghana, has channeled her passion for service into impactful initiatives that have touched the lives of many. Key Initiatives by AM Foundation: 1. Christmas with the Kids: An annual charity fun fair held every Christmas, bringing joy and celebration to children in Ashaiman. 2. Youth Employment and Digital Skills Training: In 2022, the foundation launched an entrepreneurship program at Ashaiman Secondary School, enrolling 1,000 students. The initiative aimed to equip youth with digital skills and entrepreneurial knowledge, empowering them to establish businesses with low capital.

Abena Model is leading with her heart to ignite social change and impact futures

3. Support for New Mothers and Babies: AM Foundation has made significant donations to new mothers, babies, and hospitals in Ashaiman, providing essential items and support to enhance the well-being of mothers and their newborns.

Abena Model is leading with her heart to ignite social change and impact futures

4. Assistance to Female Inmates at Nsawam Prison: The foundation has visited and donated to female inmates at Nsawam Prison, offering support and solidarity to incarcerated women in need. A Personal Commitment to Community Nancy's dedication to giving back is deeply personal and one that has humanity very dear to her heart. In 2021, she celebrated her birthday by donating to the Ashaiman polyclinic, an act that was warmly received by the staff and appreciated by the community. Since then, she has been making heartwarming impacts in the community to make the world a better place.

Abena Model is leading with her heart to ignite social change and impact futures

A recent heartfelt initiative is the Mama Nsano Cooking competition held in Ashaiman to celebrate market women. The celebration brought together women from various local markets, including Naa Amui Market (A and B), Nii Adzor Market, Main Market, and Water Works Market (A and B), to honour their invaluable contributions to the community and economy. The event featured a delightful array of traditional Ghanaian dishes prepared and shared among attendees. The menu included banku with tilapia, banku with okra, jollof rice with salad, fufu, and plain rice with gravy—meals that not only satisfied appetites but also celebrated the rich culinary heritage of the region. During the event, the Asanteman Pepepeye Amannone Ghana Foundation team in competition was announced winners and received a trophy for their astonishing The founder received a trophy, while Naa Amui B secured second place, and Water Works Market was awarded third place.

Abena Model is leading with her heart to ignite social change and impact futures

Addressing the gathering, Abena Model expressed deep appreciation for the market women's unwavering commitment: "Today, we are not just celebrating Mother’s Day — we are celebrating strength, resilience, and the heartbeat of our communities. As market women, you wake up early, work tirelessly, and give your all — not just to your families, but to the entire economy of this country. At AM Foundation, we see you. We honour you. And we are here to say thank you. This initiative is our small way of giving back and reminding you that your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Happy Mother’s Day!" The Queen Mother of Ashaiman, Naa Amui, also graced the occasion and shared her sentiments:

Abena Model is leading with her heart to ignite social change and impact futures

"As Queen Mothers, we are custodians of tradition and protectors of our people — and today, we are full of joy. What we witnessed was not just a Mother’s Day celebration; it was a restoration of dignity. To the AM Foundation, we say ‘ayekoo.’ You have shown that impact begins at the grassroots, with those whose voices are often unheard. Our market women are leaders in their own right, and today, you reminded them of that. Let this be a call for more partnerships that empower and uplift our mothers. When our women rise, our nation rises." The market women themselves voiced their gratitude, with one participant stating: "We work hard every day, but nobody really comes to say ‘thank you.’ Today was different. I felt proud to be a market woman. I hope AM Foundation continues this good work in other places too. We stand in the sun and rain to make a living for our families. For someone to come here and appreciate our efforts means a lot. Today, we felt respected and celebrated as mothers."

Abena Model is leading with her heart to ignite social change and impact futures