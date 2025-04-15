Court issues final warning to Lil Win in Martha Ankomah’s ₵5 million defamation case

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has reportedly received a final warning from the Accra High Court over alleged delays in the ₵5 million defamation case filed against him by actress Martha Ankomah.

According to a report by GHOneTV, the court reprimanded Lil Win for failing to adhere to the agreed timeline regarding the signing of a settlement agreement. The Kumawood actor was expected to appear before the court on 1 April 2025, but reportedly did not show up as planned.

The dispute stems from a video released by Lil Win over a year ago, in which he made disparaging remarks about Martha Ankomah. Although the actor later issued an apology, Ankomah rejected it, stating that her reputation had suffered irreparable harm. She subsequently initiated legal action, filing a defamation suit on 14 February 2024.

As part of the case, the actress is seeking ₵5 million in damages, along with other forms of legal relief.

The High Court, presided over by a judge attempting to mediate a resolution, engaged both parties and their legal teams in discussions aimed at reaching an amicable settlement. Proceedings were adjourned until 25 February 2025 to allow time for the parties to finalise settlement terms.

Following the adjournment, Ankomah revealed in an interview that Lil Win had been instructed by the court to present a formal apology on 1 April 2025 for review and approval. However, no public update emerged from the actor on the scheduled date, prompting speculation and concerns about his commitment to the process.

Reports indicate that the court has now issued a final warning to Lil Win over the ongoing delay in signing the settlement documents. As of now, the actor—who marked his 38th birthday on 15 April 2025—has not responded publicly to the court’s directive.

Martha Ankomah, for her part, has reiterated her determination to see the case through to its conclusion. She stated that her objective is not financial compensation but accountability and justice.