Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh reacts to OB Amponsah’s comedy skit featuring his name

Former running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has responded to a recent comedy performance by OB Amponsah, in which the comedian referenced him during a show at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Speaking to the media following the NPP’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, the former Manhyia South MP confirmed he had seen footage from the event where OB Amponsah used his name in a stand-up routine.

If someone who is a comedian is using my name and filling venues, I’m very happy, I thank him, because he’s giving me publicity at no cost.

Dr Prempeh, known popularly as “Napo”, added in a light-hearted manner that while he welcomed the free exposure, he would also like a share of the profits.

But I will let my lawyers write to him so we can share the proceeds, the revenue—because I’m unemployed, he joked, drawing laughter from those present

One of OB Amponsah’s key jokes revolved around a controversial statement made by Dr Prempeh during his unveiling as the NPP’s vice-presidential candidate on 9 July 2024 in Kumasi. At the time, he claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had achieved more for Ghana than any other leader, including the country's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Since independence in 1957 until today, we’ve not had any president who has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Napo had said. I say from 1957 till today—bring your Kwame Nkrumah—no president has protected and advanced Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.