KiDi declares ‘Lomo Lomo’ unbeatable ahead of 2025 TGMA awards

Ghanaian musicians have begun lobbying for votes following the recent unveiling of nominees for the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). The awards ceremony, set to take place on 10 May 2025 at the Grand Arena, has already sparked a wave of online activity and fan mobilisation.

While fans have taken to social media to advocate for their favourite artistes, some musicians have employed public relations teams to bolster their campaigns and enhance visibility.

KiDi champions ‘Lomo Lomo’ as undisputed favourite

Afrobeats sensation KiDi has made a bold claim regarding his hit track ‘Lomo Lomo’, which features fellow star Black Sherif. In a tweet posted on 14 April, the singer asserted that the song is unmatched in any of the categories in which it has been nominated.

No song should beat ‘Lomo Lomo’ in ANY category! But I need you to vote, my loves

The track ‘Lomo Lomo’ has received nominations in several prestigious categories, including Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste(s), Best Afrobeats Song, Collaboration of the Year, and the highly sought-after Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year.

Top artistes compete for artiste of the year crown

Among the leading contenders for the coveted Artiste of the Year title are Stonebwoy, King Promise, Black Sherif, Team Eternity Ghana, Kweku Smoke, King Paluta, and gospel star Joe Mettle.