'I can’t please everybody' - Amaarae to critics questioning her loyalty to Ghana

Ghanaian-American pop sensation Amaarae has responded to backlash from a section of Ghanaian social media users following her performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

While her set was widely lauded by fans and international audiences, some Ghanaians online criticised the artist for leaving out her global hit “Sad Gurlz Luv Money,” which features fellow Ghanaian singer Moliy. The song’s notable absence fuelled speculation about a possible rift between the two artistes.

Social media reactions and allegations

In addition to the omission, Amaarae faced scrutiny for her perceived silence during Ghana's anti-illegal mining protests last year. Some critics argued that, as an internationally recognised figure, she had a responsibility to use her platform to speak out on pressing national concerns.

Despite allegations that she stayed silent during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests in 2023, reports from that period suggested that she had actually shown support for the movement. Nevertheless, social media users questioned her commitment to Ghana, accusing her of prioritising her image and career over contributing to social change.

Responding to the criticism, Amaarae took to social media to clarify her intentions and reaffirm her dedication to Ghanaian music and culture. She stated that her Coachella performance was a culmination of years of work aimed at bringing Ghanaian artistry to the global spotlight.

Can’t please everybody unfortunately. & usually, I don’t address this type of stuff but last night I gave my heart and soul to a cause I’ve worked towards my whole entire life and I’m elated w the result!!!! I’ve used my voice various other times & as always people don’t have all the info but it is what it is!!!

Today on the biggest stage of my life I used my voice the loudest it’s ever been! I love Ghana no matter what so whether you hate it or love it… I’m still gonna rep it

Amaarae used her Coachella platform to celebrate and promote Ghanaian music by incorporating songs from other local artistes into her performance. Among the tracks she highlighted were “Stables” by Joey B, “Sore” by the Asakaa Boys, “Godzilla” by La Même Gang, and “Wengeze” by Eazzy.