Amaarae makes history as the first Ghanaian artiste to perform at Coachella 2025

Amaarae has officially cemented her place in Ghanaian music and the world history as the first artiste from the West African nation to perform at the globally renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The alté music sensation took to the stage in Indio, California over the weekend, captivating an international audience with her genre-blending sound, distinctive vocals, and compelling stage presence.

Born Ama Serwah Genfi, Amaarae’s performance represents a significant milestone not only in her own career but also for Ghana’s music industry at large. Dressed in a vibrant ensemble that paid homage to her African heritage, the “Sad Girlz Luv Money” hitmaker delivered a dynamic set featuring tracks from her critically acclaimed albums The Angel You Don’t Know and Fountain Baby.

Her performance included fan favourites such as “Co-Star”, “Reckless & Sweet”, and “Fancy”, with the crowd enthusiastically singing along, dancing, and embracing the electrifying energy of her set. Amaarae’s presence on the Coachella line-up stood out as a triumph for alternative African music—a genre she has helped redefine on the global stage.

What made the evening even more memorable was her tribute to fellow Ghanaian artistes. During her set, Amaarae honoured the local music scene by performing songs from members of La Même Gang, Asakaa Boys and veteran artiste Eazzy, among others—offering the global audience a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse talent emerging from Ghana.

In a post-show update on Instagram, she wrote ''History made''.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most prominent and influential music festivals in the world. Held annually in Indio, California, it is known for its iconic desert backdrop, innovative performances, and star-studded line-ups that attract music enthusiasts from across the globe. Since its inception in 1999, Coachella has welcomed a wide range of international acts—but until now, no Ghanaian artiste had performed on its main stages.

Amaarae’s debut at Coachella underscores her steady international ascent and singular musical identity, which blends Afropop, R&B, soul, and experimental elements into a sound that is both unconventional and widely resonant. Her achievement places her among the ranks of African artistes making impactful strides on global platforms, such as Burna Boy, Tems, and Black Coffee.

Industry stakeholders and fans throughout Ghana have celebrated the moment as a cultural victory, praising her artistry and trailblazing spirit. Social media platforms were abuzz with congratulatory messages, with many describing the feat as a “long overdue recognition” of her talent.

Amaarae’s appearance at Coachella not only breaks barriers but also signals a growing international appetite for diverse African voices in the global music scene. Her success continues to inspire a new generation of Ghanaian artistes striving for international recognition while remaining rooted in their cultural identities.