10 African diasporans who returned home to build powerful legacies In Ghana

Ghana is fast becoming a beacon for Africans in the diaspora seeking to reconnect with their heritage, invest in development, and leave behind enduring legacies.

From Hollywood actors and cultural icons to tech innovators and academics, a growing number of returnees are making bold moves in Ghana—driven by purpose, pride, and a vision for the continent’s future.

Idris Elba: Transforming Ghana into a Film Powerhouse

British actor and producer Idris Elba, whose heritage traces to both Ghana and Sierra Leone, has announced plans to establish a cutting-edge film studio in Ghana. Elba has frequently spoken about the vast, untapped storytelling potential across Africa.

“Africa has incredible stories waiting to be told. I want to be part of creating a platform for African creatives to thrive,” he remarked. The studio, once operational, is expected to elevate Ghana’s profile as a leading film production destination in Africa and attract major international collaborations.

Michael Blackson: A school for the next generation

Comedian and actor Michael Blackson, of Ghanaian-American descent, recently inaugurated the Michael Blackson Academy in Agona Nsaba, his hometown in Ghana’s Central Region. The institution offers free education to local children and stands as a symbol of Blackson’s enduring commitment to his roots.

“This is my way of giving back. Education can transform lives, and I want to see children here have a chance at a better future,” he shared. Blackson also actively champions Ghana as a tourist destination, urging fellow diaspora Africans to invest in the country.

Fuse ODG

London-born artist Nana Richard Abiona, known globally as Fuse ODG, continues to promote Africa through music and activism. His “This Is New Africa” (TINA) movement challenges outdated stereotypes and celebrates the continent’s potential.

“Africa needs to own its narrative. Through our music and culture, we can inspire pride and progress,” he said. Fuse ODG has also invested in schools in Akosombo and maintains strong creative ties with Ghanaian musicians.

Bozoma Saint John

Marketing executive Bozoma Saint John, renowned for her leadership roles at Apple Music and Netflix, frequently returns to Ghana to support its creative industries. A strong advocate for African innovation and entrepreneurship, she continues to lend her voice and resources to initiatives that uplift young talents.

Patrick Awuah

Former Microsoft executive Patrick Awuah returned to Ghana to found Ashesi University, now considered one of Africa’s premier private institutions. With a strong emphasis on ethics, leadership, and entrepreneurship, Ashesi is shaping a new generation of African change-makers.

Kofi Genfi

Tech entrepreneur Kofi Genfi, co-founder of Mazzuma, returned to Ghana after time abroad with a goal to modernise Africa’s financial systems. His company leverages blockchain technology to deliver mobile payment solutions that enhance financial inclusion across the continent.

Chef Eric Adjepong

Ghanaian-American Chef Eric Adjepong, known from his appearance on Top Chef USA, has become an international ambassador for West African cuisine. He collaborates with chefs in Ghana and showcases African culinary traditions to global audiences.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri

After a distinguished career abroad in engineering and academia, Professor Fred McBagonluri returned to Ghana to establish Academic City University College in Accra. As President and Provost, he champions innovative, tech-driven education.

Dentaa Amoateng

British-Ghanaian entrepreneur Dentaa Amoateng founded the GUBA (Grow, Unite, Build Africa) Awards to honour African excellence at home and abroad. A key advocate for diaspora engagement, she played a leading role during Ghana’s Year of Return and continues to promote youth mentorship, cultural exchange, and tourism.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Former BBC journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah left a flourishing media career in the UK to invest in Ghana’s sports development. He is a pioneer in beach soccer and grassroots athletics, creating new platforms for young athletes.

More than celebrity impact – A movement for change

These individuals are part of a broader wave driven by initiatives such as The Year of Return and Beyond the Return, which have reignited diaspora connections to Ghana. From education and technology to the arts and finance, these returnees are not only finding personal fulfilment but also reshaping Ghana’s development trajectory.