Idris Elba partners with government on proposed film village in Accra

British-Ghanaian actor Idris Elba recently met with President John Dramani Mahama to discuss plans for the establishment of a film village in Accra. The meeting, which took place at Jubilee House, focused on a proposal for a private-public partnership aimed at developing a dedicated film precinct to nurture young Ghanaian creatives and produce world-class films for international markets.

During the meeting, Elba and his team presented a visual rendering of the proposed site, which is expected to be situated near the Osu Castle (formerly Christianborg Castle) in Accra. He revealed that the project, to be named the Arts Heritage District, would create training and employment opportunities for young Ghanaians while giving a much-needed boost to the local film industry.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy confident of retaining TGMA Artiste of the Year amidst fierce competition

Elba also emphasised the need for clear policies and regulations to ensure Ghana meets international filmmaking standards. This, he explained, would attract foreign investments and elevate the nation’s creative arts industry.

President Mahama welcomed Elba’s vision and suggested enhancements to the proposal to maximise its impact on the Ghanaian film industry. He outlined his aspiration for a world-class film studio, which would serve as a training ground for young creatives while positioning Ghana as a major player in African cinema.

Adding his voice to the discussion, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, commended Elba’s initiative, stressing its significance in shaping the future of Ghanaian youth.

Our children lack direction, our youth lack direction, and we need these tools,” he stated. “So, coming in to put up a studio and to partner with us is the way forward. That is why we will support it absolutely so that the creative arts industry, especially, creating Ga content, can move to its next step.