From Street food to fine dining: A food lover’s guide to Ghana’s best travel destination

Ghana is not only a treasure trove of culture, history, and breathtaking landscapes—it’s also a culinary paradise that satisfies every kind of palate. From smoky roadside kebabs to elegant plates in upscale restaurants, Ghana’s food scene reflects the country’s diversity, creativity, and soul.

For food lovers planning their next adventure, here’s your ultimate guide to the best travel destinations across Ghana where flavour meets experience.

READ MORE: Stormzy to receive an honorary law doctorate from top UK university

Accra – The culinary capital

The capital city, Accra, is the heartbeat of Ghanaian gastronomy. By day, explore the bustling Makola Market where you can snack on kelewele (spicy fried plantains) and grilled tilapia served with banku and shito. As the sun sets, flip the switch and head to trendy spots for gourmet twists on traditional favourites.

Don’t miss the iconic chop bars in Osu and East Legon, where local dishes like fufu with light soup and waakye reign supreme. Whether you’re eating off a plastic plate or dining under chandeliers, Accra never disappoints.

Cape Coast – seafood haven by the sea

Nestled along the coast, Cape Coast is the place for lovers of fresh seafood and serene vibes. After visiting the historic Cape Coast Castle, treat yourself to dishes like grilled lobster, octopus, or red snapper at beachside restaurants.

Local food vendors near the coast serve delicious kyinkyinga (beef skewers), fried yam, and jollof rice wrapped in banana leaves—simple yet unforgettable.

Kumasi – The soul of Ashanti flavour

Kumasi, the cultural capital of the Ashanti Region, is rich in tradition and flavour. The city is known for its hearty meals like fufu with nkatenkwan (groundnut soup), ampesi with kontomire stew, and omo tuo (rice balls) served with spicy palm nut soup.

Head to the Kumasi Central Market for authentic street eats or enjoy a refined dining experience. The balance between tradition and innovation here is mouth-watering.

Volta Region – A taste of the east

Food in the Volta Region is fresh, flavourful, and often spicy. In towns like Ho and Keta, dishes like akple with okra soup, abolo with grilled fish, and yakayake (fermented cassava) are staples. The region’s food is deeply tied to Ewe culture and the coastal landscape.

Street food vendors offer delicacies such as roasted corn with coconut, fried fish with gari, and adzuki bean cakes that are worth every bite.

Tamale – Northern delights

Up north in Tamale, the cuisine shifts but stays delicious. Expect rich stews, tuo zaafi with ayoyo leaves, and spicy guinea fowl with TZ. The local dishes reflect Northern Ghana’s traditions, with generous portions and bold flavours.

Visit Luxury Touch Restaurant for a polished take on local cuisine, or enjoy authentic street food at Lamashegu and the Aboabo Market areas.

Takoradi – Coastal fusion

Takoradi is a port city known for its fusion of cultures and flavours. From street-side roasted plantains with groundnuts to continental cuisine with Ghanaian flair, there’s something for every food lover. The Market Circle area is filled with vendors selling fresh pastries, fish dishes, and creative snacks.

Food is the journey

From the smokey aroma of grilled meats on the roadside to the refined dishes served in Ghana’s best restaurants, food is at the centre of every travel story in this vibrant nation. For visitors and locals alike, Ghana offers a taste of something familiar, something adventurous, and always something memorable.