I'll choose to watch 'porno' over Black Stars game - Prophet Kumchacha

Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, has sparked controversy with his remarks about the Black Stars of Ghana.

During an interview with Okatakyie Afrifa on Accra-based Angel FM on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, Kumchacha voiced his disinterest in watching Ghana’s national football team due to their poor performances.

He bluntly stated, I’d rather watch pornography than watch a Black Stars match.

This provocative comment follows the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a 2-1 loss to Niger on 18 November 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The pastor's remarks reflect the frustrations of many Ghanaians, who have criticised the team and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their lacklustre showing during the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. Once a dominant force, Ghana—four-time AFCON champions—finished last in Group F without a single victory in the qualifiers.

Kumchacha's statement has elicited mixed reactions, with some sympathising with his frustration and others condemning the comparison as inappropriate. Meanwhile, there are growing calls for a complete overhaul of Ghanaian football, as fans anxiously hope for a revival of the Black Stars' glory days.

In another video shared by UTV on 18 November 2024, Prophet Kumchacha was seen pouring libation with a bottle of alcohol in hand, dressed in all black, as he invoked curses upon the pastors he claimed had misappropriated national funds.