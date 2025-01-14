Top 5 Ghana-UK music collaborations

There have been some major collaborations that have put Ghana on the global music map. These songs represent the biggest Ghanaian-international features released in recent times. Within a short period after their release, they received massive airplay on international radio stations and topped various charts.

To identify the top international Ghanaian music collaborations, we spotlight some popular Ghana- Uk features with some of the world’s biggest stars in recent years.

One significant factor that demonstrates the growth of Ghanaian music is the seamless relationship that now exists between Ghanaian artistes and their international counterparts. Many of these songs have topped music charts, captivated audiences in Ghana, and wowed the continent as a whole.

Although several collaborations have done exceptionally well, a few have stood out. These tracks have proven to be the biggest among their peers.

1. Fuse ODG, Ed Sheeran, and Mugeez – Boa Me

UK-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG’s Boa Me, featuring multiple Grammy winner Ed Sheeran and Mugeez, provided a monumental boost to his career.

While songs like Antenna, Dangerous Love (featuring Sean Paul), and Million Pound Girl racked up millions of views and dominated charts in the UK, it was Ed Sheeran’s ability to deliver his verse eloquently in Twi on Boa Me that grabbed major headlines.

Notably, Ed Sheeran’s earlier collaboration with Fuse ODG on Bibiaa Be Ye Yie also earned Fuse his first Grammy recognition, cementing his place as a trailblazer in Ghanaian music.

2. Stormzy and Yaw Tog (featuring Kwesi Arthur) – Sore (Remix)

Stormzy, a UK grime heavyweight with Ghanaian roots, joined forces with Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur on the remix of Sore.

The original track, a Ghanaian drill anthem, gained massive traction, and Stormzy’s verse added an international flair that elevated the song’s status to a global hit.

3. Sarkodie and Giggs – Round 2

Two rap legends from Ghana and the UK collaborated on this standout track from Sarkodie’s No Pressure album.

Giggs’ gritty London rap style blended seamlessly with Sarkodie’s impeccable Twi verses, creating a memorable song that celebrates resilience and hope.

4. Gyakie and JBEE – Scar

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie teamed up with UK rapper JBEE for Scar, a track that fuses soulful Afrobeat melodies with hard-hitting rap. This collaboration showcases the versatility and growing global reach of Ghanaian artistes.

5. Sarkodie and Sway – Lay Away

This iconic collaboration between Sarkodie and British-Ghanaian rapper Sway remains one of the classics in Ghanaian music history. Lay Away highlighted Sarkodie’s rapid-fire rap delivery alongside Sway’s polished flow, creating a timeless track that resonates with fans of both artistes.