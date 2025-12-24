Bibiani SHS matron and cook arrested over alleged SHS food theft

In the agenda to protect school resources, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Sebastian Obeng, has facilitated the arrest of a matron and a cook at Awaso STEM Senior High School over the alleged theft of food items intended for students.

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over the diversion of school supplies and the need to ensure that government-provided resources reach the intended beneficiaries.

According to reports, the MCE acted on credible intelligence suggesting that food supplies were being misappropriated from the school’s stores. Acting swiftly, he alerted local police authorities, who conducted a search that resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of food at the cook’s residence in Atronsu.

The items recovered included 21 bags of rice, six gallons of cooking oil, 40 tins of tomato paste, four boxes of milk, sugar, maize, millet, gari, and other essential provisions — all meant for the students’ daily meals.

The suspects, identified as the school matron, Nyamadi Benedicta, and one of the cooks, were promptly taken into custody by the Sehwi Bekwai Police Command.

The arrests signal a strong stance by local authorities on the mismanagement and theft of school resources, with MCE Obeng emphasizing that such actions will not be tolerated and that all irregularities must be reported and investigated thoroughly.

Bright Asamoah Brefo, the Member of Parliament for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, welcomed the intervention, stating that it is essential to ensure accountability in schools and protect the welfare of students.

He reiterated that those found culpable would face appropriate legal action, and the case serves as a stern warning to others who may consider similar misconduct in the education sector.The case of Awaso STEM SHS is not isolated.

In November 2024, the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) intercepted a driver transporting 56 bags of rice and other food items meant for senior high schools, underscoring the recurring challenges faced in safeguarding school feeding programs.

Incidents like these highlight the importance of vigilance, transparency, and strict oversight to prevent the diversion of critical educational resources.Boarding schools, which rely heavily on government-provided meals, are particularly vulnerable to such misconduct.

Ensuring that students receive their allocated food is not only a matter of welfare but also directly affects their academic performance and overall development.

Local education authorities have expressed support for the investigation and have called for comprehensive monitoring of school stores to prevent future incidents.

