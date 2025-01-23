‘I’ll divorce my wife the same day my mother tells me to’ – LilWin

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, made a striking declaration during an interview with Zionfelix on 22 January 2025. The beloved Ghanaian actor shared his unwavering loyalty and respect for his mother, revealing that he would prioritise her wishes over his marriage.

If I haven’t divorced my wife, my sisters can’t tell me to do so. But if my mother tells me to divorce her, I will do it the same day, LilWin stated. I don’t need any respect from my wife; I want her to respect my mother.

The actor elaborated on his profound admiration for his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe, noting that her wisdom and life experiences have shaped his understanding of marriage and life. He expressed the belief that his wife should learn from his mother’s example.

LilWin’s deep affection for his mother was recently demonstrated in a grand gesture to celebrate her 80th birthday. He gifted her a lavish 12-bedroom mansion, a testament to his gratitude and love.

The Kumawood star frequently updated fans on the construction of the mansion, which follows a similar gesture from 2017 when he presented his mother with an eight-bedroom house to mark her 70th birthday. At the time, LilWin explained that it was a token of appreciation for the sacrifices his mother made to support his dream of becoming an actor in Ghana’s movie industry.

In a heartfelt moment captured on video by blogger Zionfelix, LilWin broke down in tears as he prepared to hand over the keys to the mansion. Overcome with emotion, the actor had to be consoled by close friends and family during the intimate gathering.