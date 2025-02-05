'I’m hoping the President considers me for an appointment – Comedian DKB

Ghanaian comedian DKB has shared his aspirations of securing a political appointment under the current government while reflecting on a memorable encounter with former President John Dramani Mahama, which he describes as a defining moment in his career.

Speaking on The AM Club with Kojo Daasebre, DKB recalled the surreal experience of being publicly recognised by President Mahama as his favourite comedian.

I am waiting for an appointment and hoping to be remembered by the President," he said, laughing. "I got goosebumps when the President said I am his favourite comedian. It was one of the most unbelievable moments in my life.

DKB, who is an outspoken supporter of the NDC, recounted how his bond with Mahama deepened during a performance at the Youth Safari event at Go Marina. The President not only acknowledged him on stage but also recited two of his popular skits—Pepe Pepe and Fighting in Ghana—word for word.

I had goosebumps. Just talking about it gives me nostalgia. Do you see what I mean? When you do your job well for years, you get these accolades and public recognition. I feel like everything is moving in the right direction, he said.

Though new to the political arena, DKB remains optimistic about his chances of being given an official role.

I’m new to the space, so when things settle down, they can remember me. Oh, they came here. Call the toilet committee, he joked, referencing one of his comedic skits.