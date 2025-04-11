John Dumelo reaffirms commitment to tackle excessive rent demands

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for housing reforms, specifically aimed at addressing the exorbitant rent advances often required by landlords in Ghana, particularly within Accra.

During a recent social media exchange with constituents, Dumelo responded to a reminder from a citizen about his previous pledge to push for rent advances to be limited to six months. The MP reassured followers that this issue remains a high priority on his legislative agenda.

I am still pursuing it. The rent advance matter is very dear to my heart, he stated with conviction

Before entering Parliament, Dumelo had been vocal about the country’s housing challenges. As a then-parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he criticised the widespread practice of landlords demanding one or even two years’ rent in advance—calling it not only exploitative but also contrary to the law.

The existing Rent Act in Ghana stipulates that landlords may not request more than six months’ rent in advance. However, in practice, this law is frequently flouted due to lax enforcement and regulatory oversight. In 2024, Dumelo called on Parliament to ensure the effective implementation of this law, urging stronger mechanisms to protect tenants from abuse.