Lord Kenya warns against toxic friendships, says bad company once led him into drugs

Former Hiplife icon turned preacher, Evangelist Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo, popularly known in the music industry as Lord Kenya, has urged the public to be mindful of the company they keep, warning that certain friendships can lead to destruction rather than progress.

Delivering a sermon at his church, Face of Grace Covenant Temple, the evangelist shared how negative influences from his peers drew him into alcohol and drug abuse during his music career.

“At first, I was taught how to drink with the explanation that even if one gets drunk, they will quickly become sober again,” he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to recount how staying with a friend who regularly used marijuana deepened his involvement with drugs. “Then I went to stay with a friend who had marijuana at home and encouraged me to smoke as much as I could,” he said.

Evangelist Lord Kenya, who has often spoken candidly about his struggles with addiction, stressed that not every friend genuinely wishes others well. “Some friends come into your life to cause your downfall, to disgrace you. They’ll introduce you to vices, and when you fail, they laugh at you,” he cautioned.

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian celebrities whose careers were destroyed due to drug abuse

Lord Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Once celebrated as one of Ghana’s most dynamic Hiplife performers, Lord Kenya has since turned away from secular music to dedicate his life to Christian ministry. He now uses his transformation story to encourage others to avoid substance abuse and live according to godly principles.