Movie actors whose deaths have been a big blow to Ghana’s entertainment industry

Renowned Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo has sadly passed away, according to a report by myjoyonline.com.

He was confirmed dead at Ridge Hospital on Thursday, 20 February 2025, while undergoing treatment for severe burns sustained in a fire accident that occurred approximately a week earlier.

On 8 February 2025, Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting burn survivors, had reported that Mawuli Semevo was in critical condition following the incident.

Mawuli's death comes as a shock to the movie industry.

Ghana has lost several talented actors and actresses over the years, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. While some passed away in their prime, others continued to inspire until their 70s and 80s before their demise. Their contributions will always be cherished, and their absence continues to be felt by fans and industry colleagues alike.

Mercy Little Smith – 18 December 2024

Date of Birth: 1981

Date of Death: 18 December 2024 (aged 43)

One of the most shocking celebrity deaths in Ghana was that of Mercy Little Smith, who tragically passed away in her sleep on 18 December 2024. Her cause of death remains undisclosed.

Mercy was widely known for her role as Benyiwaa in the hit TV series Efiewura, where she brought a unique charm to the character, making her a beloved figure in Ghanaian entertainment. A one-week observation was held to mourn her passing.

Vincent McCauley – 15 January 2024

Full Name: Vincent McCauley

Date of Birth: 1 September 1975

Date of Death: 15 January 2024 (aged 49)

Among Ghanaian actors who have died recently is Vincent McCauley, who passed away on 15 January 2024 following surgery to remove a brain tumour.

He was best known for his role in the popular TV series Things We Do for Love, as well as appearances in YOLO, Fortune Island, Games People Play, Office Palava, Living With Trisha: House of Secrets, and The Idiot and I.

Albert Jackson-Davis – 14 September 2024

Veteran actor Albert Jackson-Davis passed away on 14 September 2024 after battling an undisclosed illness. His death was announced by Akunu Dake, CEO of Heritage Development.

He was widely recognised for his performances in films such as Heritage Africa, The Storm, My Very Ghanaian Wedding, and Beasts of No Nation. His death sent shockwaves across Ghana and beyond.

Ekow Blankson – 3 October 2022

Full Name: Ekow Blankson

Date of Birth: 16 March 1972

Date of Death: 3 October 2022 (aged 50)

Ekow Blankson, a legendary Ghanaian actor and Commercial Manager of GhanaWeb, passed away on 3 October 2022 at the age of 50, following a short illness.

Throughout his career, he worked with major media houses such as TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited, and Multimedia Broadcasting Company. His notable film credits include Borga, Savannah, Frozen Emotion, In April, Checkmate, A Woman Scorned, Illusions, and Pool Party.

He won Best Adult Male Role at the 2022 GH Students’ Movie Awards and received a Best Male Actor International nomination at the 2022 NELAS Awards UK.

Prince Yawson – 1 August 2022

Full Name: Prince Yawson

Date of Birth: 1970

Date of Death: 1 August 2022 (aged 52)

Known by his stage name Waakye, Prince Yawson passed away on 1 August 2022 at 37 Military Hospital at the age of 52 after battling an undisclosed illness.

Born in 1970, he starred in several notable films, including Shout at the Devil (2001), I Sing of a Well (2009), and Cargo (2006).

Psalm Nii Adjeteyfio – 8 April 2022

Full Name: Psalm Nii Adjeteyfio

Date of Birth: 1948

Date of Death: 8 April 2022 (aged 74)

Veteran actor and presenter Psalm Nii Adjeteyfio passed away on 8 April 2022 at the age of 74, reportedly from a heart attack.

Born in Accra, Ghana, in 1948, he left behind a legacy of memorable performances in Taxi Driver, The Chosen One, Ultimate Paradise, Expectations, Dark Sand, Asimo, and My Heart.

Bernard Nyarko – 2 May 2020

Full Name: Bernard Nyarko

Date of Birth: 1965

Date of Death: 2 May 2020 (aged 55)

Bernard Nyarko remains one of the most beloved Ghanaian actors who passed away in recent years. The Kumasi-based star died on 2 May 2020, leaving fans and colleagues in deep sorrow.

Though doctors cited cancer as the cause of death, a woman identified as Mama Yaa—who claimed to be his caretaker—alleged that his illness was the result of a spiritual attack.

A multi-talented performer, he was featured in Hero: Service to Humanity, John and John, and Sidechic Gang. At the time of his passing, he had transitioned into a full-time preacher.