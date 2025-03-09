Pastor narrates emotional story of how a gospel song pushed him to stop clubbing

The Convener of the International Youth Empowerment Summit and Founder of Brian Amoateng Ministries, Pastor Brian Amoateng, has shared the story of how he gave up his clubbing lifestyle after an unexpected encounter with a gospel song on his way to a nightclub.

In a conversation with Lois Shola Adeyemi on Joy Prime’s Changes show, Amoateng reflected on how he struggled with his addictive clubbing habits, despite being a pastor’s child.

He revealed that clubbing had become a regular part of his life, and quitting it seemed impossible. However, one pivotal night, everything changed.

Amoateng recounted the moment:

Being a church boy, always in church, I knew what church was. So, I remember when I got to Legon, I used to club a lot—almost every day, from Monday to Tuesday. One day, I was going to a nightclub, and I was in a taxi when the driver started playing a gospel song. Something entered me, and I felt like crying, but I still wanted to go to the club just to please my friends.

When he arrived at the club, per his narration, he was overwhelmed by an unusual feeling.

That night, when I got to the club, I couldn’t dance. Being the ‘Chingy’ that people knew, I didn’t open the dance floor. I got to the club, and something told me to go home. I felt so down. Normally, I would leave the club at 5 a.m. every day, but that day, I left by 2:30 or 3 a.m.

Upon returning to his hostel, Amoateng felt an immense sadness, realizing that he had lost his connection vital with Jesus Christ. In that moment, he made the life-changing decision to dedicate himself to the work of God and leave the clubbing life behind.

Pastor Amoateng advises the youth

Having lived a double life as a pastor's child, he was finally at peace with his true purpose. Amoateng also shared his thoughts on how God speaks in mysterious ways, advising young people to listen attentively, as God may communicate through quiet moments, sermons, or even unexpected encounters.

He encouraged others to find a Bible-believing church for spiritual guidance, and forego the stereotype of how God has been portrayed in movies.

God speaks in so many ways. We should not follow, for instance, the Nollywood style that portrays God’s voice as always being a deep, bass voice.