Any woman who refuses to do DNA test on her child is hiding something - Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred controversy with his recent comments on DNA testing, insisting that any woman who refuses a paternity test is hiding a secret.

In an Instagram post dated 21 February, Edochie argued that a woman with a clear conscience should have no reason to reject a DNA test if requested.

Any woman who refuses to do a DNA test on her child when it is demanded is hiding something. Don’t fall for any excuse she gives you. She is hiding something. A clear conscience fears nothing.

In a follow-up post, he doubled down on his stance, suggesting that women who go as far as ending a relationship to avoid DNA tests are definitely concealing the truth. He added that while there is nothing wrong with a man raising another man’s child, he should be fully aware and make that choice willingly rather than being deceived.

If you feel the child is not yours and you want to do a DNA test, go ahead and do it. If your woman threatens to leave the marriage or relationship if you do a DNA test, it simply means she's hiding something.

Go ahead and do the DNA test. You deserve to know your stand. There's nothing wrong with raising another man's child, but it's something you must be aware of and decide to do willingly, not to be tricked into it.

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens speculating on what prompted his comments. While some agreed with his stance, others dismissed his argument, pointing to his own tumultuous personal life.

Edochie made headlines in April 2022 when he shocked fans by introducing Judy Austin as his second wife. The revelation came alongside the birth of their son, leaving his ex-wife, May Edochie, devastated. The two had been married for over 17 years and shared four children.