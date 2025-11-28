Pulse Influencer Awards Returns with an Exclusive Winners’ Dinner

The Pulse Influencer Awards, Ghana’s leading celebration of digital creativity and cultural impact, is returning this year with a bold twist — an exclusive Winners’ Dinner scheduled for Saturday, 29th November 2025 at 5:00 PM. With the theme “Bold & Hats — Dare to Stand Out,” the evening promises a blend of elegance, personality, and high fashion, designed to honour individuals who shaped online conversations and drove influence across the continent. The event is strictly by invitation, reinforcing its prestige and exclusive appeal.

This year’s Winners’ Dinner is more than a celebration; it is a statement — a curated experience dedicated to recognising not just virality, but authenticity, originality, and the courage to be different. The “Bold & Hats” theme encourages guests to embrace audacity and flair, setting the stage for striking fashion moments.

Adding to the glamour of the evening, the red carpet will be hosted by Esilfua Boris-Hermans, whose elegance and charisma continue to make her a favourite in Ghana’s entertainment space. Her presence ensures a captivating start to the night’s festivities.

The main ceremony will be led by Gideon Nicholas Day, the vibrant media personality and host who has steadily carved a niche in Ghana’s content and digital innovation landscape. His engaging presence and effortless connection with audiences make him the perfect figure to headline this exclusive edition.

According to the Managing Director for Pulse Ghana, Colette Amaeshi, the Winners’ Dinner forms a key part of Pulse’s broader strategy to rebrand and reposition the awards in 2026, ushering in a bold new agenda for the future. She noted that this exclusive gathering sets the tone for a refreshed vision — one that not only celebrates influence but also highlights leadership, community impact, and the evolving role of creators in shaping contemporary culture.