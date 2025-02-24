Pulse Ghana MD, Colette Amaeshi, joins 2025 Pitcher Awards jury

Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, has been appointed as a Channel Jury Member for the 2025 Pitcher Awards Festival, a prestigious platform recognizing creative excellence in marketing, advertising, and media across Africa.

Now in its latest edition, the Pitcher Awards continue to highlight the best campaigns from across the continent, setting industry benchmarks for innovation and effectiveness. As a jury member, Colette will help evaluate outstanding work alongside leading industry figures such as Dozie Okafor (MD/CEO, PHD Nigeria), Abibatou Gendry (MD, Havas Africa Senegal), Chike Oputa (Cluster MD, Dentsu Location Services), and Brenda Nwagwu (CEO, QVT Media Limited, Nigeria). Their collective expertise will shape the awards by identifying the most impactful campaigns and strategies in African marketing.

Reflecting on her appointment, Colette shared:

