Pulse Ghana MD, Colette Amaeshi, joins 2025 Pitcher Awards jury

Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, has been appointed as a Channel Jury Member for the 2025 Pitcher Awards Festival, a prestigious platform recognizing creative excellence in marketing, advertising, and media across Africa.
Now in its latest edition, the Pitcher Awards continue to highlight the best campaigns from across the continent, setting industry benchmarks for innovation and effectiveness. As a jury member, Colette will help evaluate outstanding work alongside leading industry figures such as Dozie Okafor (MD/CEO, PHD Nigeria), Abibatou Gendry (MD, Havas Africa Senegal), Chike Oputa (Cluster MD, Dentsu Location Services), and Brenda Nwagwu (CEO, QVT Media Limited, Nigeria). Their collective expertise will shape the awards by identifying the most impactful campaigns and strategies in African marketing.
Reflecting on her appointment, Colette shared:
I am honored to join the Pitcher Awards Festival Jury, a platform that not only recognises creativity but also drives the evolution of marketing and branding in Africa. I look forward to working with fellow jurors to celebrate bold, innovative storytelling that resonates across the continent and beyond.
As an accomplished marketing leader, Colette has spearheaded impactful campaigns, including Pulse Ghana’s award-winning 360° marketing campaign for Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, which received multiple accolades at last year’s Pitcher Awards. Her inclusion in the jury underscores Pulse’s role in shaping the future of media, content, and marketing across Africa..
Her appointment reflects the continued influence of Pulse’s leadership in shaping the industry, with its people contributing to the advancement of marketing and media across Africa.