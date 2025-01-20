Rebecca Osam presents award at the Ghana Movie Awards 2025

The prestigious Ghana Movie Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in the Ghanaian film industry, took center stage at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Among those present was Rebecca Osam, the visionary CEO of Bexx Group, Executive Producer and Director of The Femme Fatale Studios, The Femme Music and Reflo Company Ltd, who had the honor of presenting an award at the star-studded event.

In a heartfelt moment during the ceremony, Rebecca shared a personal reflection on her lifelong connection to the arts. “I realized that my passion for theatre arts has been the underlying current that has driven me throughout my life,” she said. “The thrill of being on stage, acting, and singing has always been an integral part of me, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to tap into that passion.”

Rebecca’s remarks highlighted her deep-seated love for the arts, a passion that has shaped her journey both personally and professionally. She spoke of how standing on the Ghana Movie Awards stage brought back a flood of memories, reigniting dreams she has cherished since childhood.

“Seeing myself here tonight reminded me of the dreams I’ve held onto for so long,” Rebecca noted, adding that she remains eager to share her talents with the world and make a meaningful contribution to Ghana’s creative industry.

As a prominent entrepreneur and advocate for women empowerment, Rebecca Osam continues to inspire many through her dedication to making a difference. Her leadership of Reflo Company Ltd, a brand committed to supporting young women, and her work with Bexx Group, have solidified her status as a force for positive change.

The Ghana Movie Awards 2025 was a night to remember, celebrating the incredible talents shaping Ghana’s film industry. Rebecca’s presence and moving words reminded attendees of the powerful role of passion and perseverance in achieving dreams.

As she looks to the future, Rebecca expressed excitement about what lies ahead, saying, “I’m confident that my passion for the arts will continue to guide me every step of the way.”