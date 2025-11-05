Regina Daniels reveals her main reason for marrying Ned Nwoko: ‘I'm so ashamed’

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has dismissed long-standing claims that she married Nigerian politician and businessman Ned Nwoko out of greed or for financial benefit.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on 5 November 2025, the actress addressed the controversy surrounding her marriage, insisting that her decision was motivated by love rather than material desires.

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

Regina revealed that even her mother, veteran actress Rita Daniels, strongly opposed her intention to marry Nwoko.

“I’m so ashamed to say I fell in love, but I actually really did. And it’s crazy, but I did. Everyone said no – my mum, ah, come on now. And you all need to stop saying I got married out of greed. Excuse me, no, we were not broke. Does that make sense?” she stated.

According to her, her decision to go ahead with the marriage caused a major rift within her family, as her mother and siblings were firmly against it. Yet, she was resolute in following her heart.

For the sake of her children, Regina Daniels would save her husband over her father [Instagram/Regina Daniels]

“Stop insulting my mother. She is the best woman on earth. She warned me. My brothers warned me. Everybody warned me. Nobody’s going to cry on this camera. Everybody warned me, and then I drove out at night. I was going to kill myself if I didn’t marry Ned,” she recalled emotionally.

Regina further shared that the situation escalated to the point where she went to a police station, asking officers to arrest her because her family refused to support her choice.

Regina Daniels has officially been dubbed the social secretary of the Senator’s wives association of Nigeria.[Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

“Everyone was looking for me. My brothers were fighting, breaking bottles. I went to the police station and said, ‘Arrest me. My family does not want me to marry the love of my life.’ But I actually did fall in love. It’s crazy, but I did. And I still care for and respect him. That’s love,” she concluded.

