Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale for heartfelt donation to hurricane-hit Jamaica

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has received glowing commendations from Jamaican musician Vybz Kartel after extending support to victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

The hurricane, which struck the island between 21 October and 4 November 2025, left severe destruction in its wake, claiming at least 45 lives and impacting an estimated 1.6 million people.

In a show of solidarity, Shatta Wale made a donation through the Adidja Palmer Foundation, a charity established by Vybz Kartel. The Jamaican artiste announced the contribution on his Instagram page on Friday, 14 November 2025.

Kartel accompanied the announcement with a photograph of Shatta Wale performing at the Freedom Street concert, held at the National Stadium in Kingston on 31 December 2024.

In the image, Shatta Wale was quoted explaining the motivation behind his gesture, describing it as an act of true unity between the two nations. “Jamaica has always been family to me, and when family is hurting, you don’t sit and watch, you stand up and help. After seeing the damage from Hurricane Melissa, I felt it in my heart to support the Adidja Palmer Foundation and the work they’re doing for the people on the ground. This is not about fame or music, this is about real unity between Ghana and Jamaica,” he said.

In his caption, Vybz Kartel, who hailed Shatta Wale as an African dancehall superstar, expressed deep admiration for the Ghanaian musician’s generosity.

He emphasised that the donation represented far more than monetary support. “Today, I want to publicly honour and respect my brother Shatta Wale, the African dancehall superstar, for his incredible generosity toward the Adidja Palmer Foundation. Your donation wasn’t just money, it was love, urgency, and brotherhood in action. Right now, people are hurting. Families need roofs. Youth need support. Communities need rebuilding with speed, strength, and compassion. And when we call for help, it’s brothers like you who step forward without hesitation.”

Kartel added that the gesture symbolised a deeper cultural bond. “This is Africa to Jamaica, Ghana to Gaza, one rhythm, one heartbeat, one culture, united through music and real friendship. Shatta, your kindness reminds the world that dancehall is more than entertainment. It’s a global movement, a lifeline, a bridge connecting people across oceans. From me, the APF team, and every life touched by your contribution, thank you, my brother. Respect every time. Let’s continue to rebuild, uplift, and show the world what unity truly looks like.”

Read the full post below: