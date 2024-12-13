Ernest Nuamah scores as Lyon stage a comeback win over Frankfurt in the Europa League

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah played a pivotal role in Olympique Lyon’s thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Eintracht Frankfurt took the lead in the 18th minute through Ansgar Knauff’s composed finish. Lyon responded in the 27th minute when Rayan Cherki equalised, setting the tone for an exciting encounter.

Lyon wasted no time after the break, taking the lead in the 50th minute through Belgian forward Malick Fofana. Just four minutes later, Ernest Nuamah extended Lyon’s advantage with a stunning strike, courtesy of a perfectly timed assist from Cherki. The former Right to Dream Academy graduate’s performance electrified the Groupama Stadium.

Despite an 85th-minute consolation goal from Omar Marmoush for Frankfurt, Lyon held on to secure a vital victory.

The result ended Lyon’s poor run of just one win in their last five home games against German opposition (D2 L2). It also marked Frankfurt’s first loss to a French side since falling to Sochaux in the 1980-81 UEFA Cup.

What’s next for Lyon and Ernest Nuamah?

Lyon will now shift focus to Ligue 1, where they are set to face Paris Saint-Germain before taking on Feignies in the French Cup.