GPL: There's no future for the local league; it's a mess - Sulley Muntari

Former Ghanaian international Sulley Muntari has expressed deep concern over the state of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), describing it as being in disarray. Muntari's assessment stems from his brief stint with Accra Hearts of Oak during the 2021-2022 season.

The experienced midfielder, who has played at the highest levels of football, believes the future of the local league is bleak despite significant financial investments by club administrators.

I enjoyed it. Hearts fans and the president were amazing. But the league is a big hole where they are dumping money. There is no future for the local league.

Despite the challenges, Muntari expressed a willingness to contribute, promising to support efforts to improve the league using any resources he can raise.

I am hoping I can get some funds and really help them. It’s a mess. When I was there, it was a mess. Maybe now it is worse. If we don’t help these guys, we won’t get the top players

One of the key issues Muntari highlighted was the poor infrastructure and lack of professionalism within the league. He described substandard facilities, particularly the condition of changing rooms, as emblematic of the league’s struggles.

The changing rooms smell. That respect is not there. I didn’t even want my laundry done. I would take it home. When you get into changing rooms, they smell bad. It is not just one team, everybody's.

The UEFA Champions League winner's remarks echo long-standing concerns about the GPL, as many believe the league has failed to address systemic problems that hinder its development.

A look back at Muntari's GPL experience

Muntari joined Hearts of Oak in the 2021-2022 season, featuring in 11 matches and scoring one goal. He played a vital role in helping the team secure the FA Cup and the President’s Cup.