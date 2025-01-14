Nii Lante Vanderpuye can crush 'unscrupulous cartel' as Sports Minister - Boxing promoter

The CEO of Box Office Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah, has thrown his full support behind Nii Lante Vanderpuye's potential appointment as sports and recreation minister, lauding his reputation for tackling corruption and promising to dismantle what he described as the “unscrupulous government spending cartel” hindering the progress of Ghanaian sports.

Nii Lante has been on the radar as the topmost person to be announced by President John Mahama as the Minister of Sports and Recreation after ascending the throne on January 7, 2025.

Speaking in an interview with JoySports, Ntiamoah expressed his confidence in Nii Lante as the man who can break the cartel where government money is spent unfairly when appointed the Minister of Sports and Recreation.

I recommend him [Nii Lante Vanderpuye] to be the person [appointed] because he can help not only football but boxing and other least-financed sports, and I believe he can deliver.

President Mahama has promised Ghanaians that he is coming to make sure government money is going to be used judiciously.

I believe if this man [Nii Lante Vanderpuye] is in charge, he can break the cartel that spends government money unscrupulously, and he can get the best out of it.

Nii Lante has previously worked as the Minister for Youth and Sports under first John Dramaniu Mahama’s government before the change in 2016.

Mahama to announce Sports and Recreation minister