20 activities you can do instead of being home all weekend

Weekends are your escape from the stress of work and daily routines, but that doesn't mean you should stay home. In Ghana, weekends present the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the country's rich culture, vibrant city life, and breathtaking natural landscapes.

From the bustling streets of Accra to serene coastal towns and lush forests, there's an abundance of activities to rejuvenate your spirit and create lasting memories.

🏛️ Cultural and Historical Exploration

1. Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum (Accra)

Pay homage to Ghana's first President at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. This significant monument, reopened in July 2023 after renovations, attracts approximately 98,000 visitors annually who come to learn about Nkrumah's life and legacy.

2. National Museum of Ghana (Accra)

Established in 1957, the National Museum houses over 10,000 artifacts, including archaeological finds, ethnographic exhibits, and fine art pieces. After a restoration period, it reopened in 2022, offering visitors a comprehensive look into Ghana's rich history.

3. National Theatre of Ghana (Accra)

Experience Ghana's performing arts at the National Theatre, which hosts concerts, dance, drama, and musical performances. The theatre is home to the National Dance Company, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the National Drama Company.

🎨 Art and Creativity

4. Gallery 1957 and Nubuke Foundation (Accra)

Immerse yourself in contemporary African art at Gallery 1957 and the Nubuke Foundation. These institutions showcase works from emerging and established artists, offering insights into Ghana's dynamic art scene.

5. Artists Alliance Gallery (Omanye House) (Labadi)

Founded by renowned artist Ablade Glover, the Artists Alliance Gallery exhibits a diverse range of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and textiles, reflecting Ghana's rich artistic heritage.

🏖️ Beach and Coastal Getaways

6. Labadi Beach (Accra)

Also known as La Pleasure Beach, Labadi Beach is a popular spot for relaxation and entertainment, featuring live music, dance performances, and horseback riding along the shore.

7. Kokrobite Beach (Greater Accra Region)

Located approximately 30 kilometers west of Accra, Kokrobite Beach offers a laid-back atmosphere with opportunities for drumming lessons, beach sports, and enjoying fresh seafood at local eateries.

8. Ada Foah (Volta Region)

At the estuary of the Volta River, Ada Foah is ideal for water sports, boat cruises, and exploring nearby islands. The area boasts riverside resorts and chalets for a serene weekend retreat. (happyworka.com)

🌿 Nature and Adventure

9. Mole National Park (Savannah Region)

Ghana's largest wildlife refuge, Mole National Park spans over 4,840 square kilometers and is home to elephants, antelopes, and various bird species. Visitors can embark on guided safaris and stay at eco-friendly lodges within the park.

10. Boti Falls (Eastern Region)

A twin waterfall located in the Eastern Region, Boti Falls is surrounded by lush forest and offers hiking trails, a natural swimming pool, and the nearby "Umbrella Rock" for panoramic views. (happyworka.com)

11. Legon Botanical Gardens (Accra)

This natural oasis features high ropes courses, canoeing, and bird watching opportunities, making it a perfect spot for both adventure seekers and families looking to enjoy nature.

🎶 Music and Nightlife

12. Republic Bar & Grill (Accra)

Located in Osu, Republic Bar & Grill is known for its live Afropop music, vibrant atmosphere, and signature cocktails made from local spirits.

13. +233 Jazz Bar & Grill (Accra)

A hub for live jazz and highlife music, +233 Jazz Bar & Grill offers a cozy setting for music enthusiasts to enjoy performances by talented local musicians.

14. Skybar25 (Accra)

Perched atop the Villagio Vista, Skybar25 provides panoramic views of Accra's skyline, complemented by a chic ambiance, fine dining, and live DJ sets.

🍽️ Culinary Experiences

15. Makola Market (Accra)

A bustling marketplace in the heart of Accra, Makola Market offers a wide array of goods, from fresh produce and spices to textiles and handcrafted jewelry. It's an ideal place to sample local street foods and immerse yourself in the city's vibrant commerce.

16. Cooking Classes (Accra)

Engage in hands-on cooking classes to learn how to prepare traditional Ghanaian dishes like jollof rice, waakye, and kelewele. These classes often include market tours to source fresh ingredients.

🛍️ Shopping and Souvenirs

17. Accra Arts Centre (Accra)

Located near the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, the Accra Arts Centre is a hub for traditional crafts, including kente cloth, wood carvings, and beadwork. It's a great spot to purchase authentic souvenirs and support local artisans.

18. Centre for National Culture (Accra)

This cultural complex offers a variety of art and craft stalls, showcasing Ghanaian textiles, sculptures, and paintings. Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances and exhibitions that highlight Ghana's diverse heritage.

🏞️ Scenic Views and Relaxation

19. Aburi Botanical Gardens (Eastern Region)

Situated in the cool hills of Aburi, these botanical gardens provide a tranquil environment with a diverse collection of plant species, colonial-era trees, and scenic walking paths.

