5 simple and smart ways to convince your boss to pay you a higher salary

22 April 2025 at 17:08
Ai Photo
Ai Photo

It’s almost the end of the month, and after putting in serious effort at work, you can’t shake the feeling that your salary doesn’t reflect your dedication.

Let’s be honest — the cost of living is rising faster than a trotro in rush hour, and that "entry-level" salary you agreed to years ago simply isn’t cutting it anymore.

If you're like many young professionals in Ghana (and beyond), you're working hard, delivering results, and wondering, “Why am I still earning peanuts?”

Here’s the good news: asking for a pay rise doesn’t have to feel like gearing up for war with your HR manager. With the right strategy, timing, and confidence, you can make a compelling case for more coins in your account. Here’s how:

1. Document your wins like a pro

It’s not enough to say you work hard — show it. Build a “brag file” of your achievements: successful projects, KPIs exceeded, glowing client feedback, or that time you saved the company thousands with one clever idea.

Pro tip: Use numbers. Instead of saying, “I helped improve sales,” say, “I increased monthly sales by 25% in Q1.” Numbers speak louder than vibes.

2. Know your market value

Before walking into a negotiation, do your research. Find out what others in similar roles — both in Ghana and abroad — are earning. Use platforms like Glassdoor, PayScale, or Ghanaian job boards to gauge salary ranges.

Millennial hack: Remote work is global now. If your skillset meets international standards, don’t shy away from requesting a salary that reflects your true value.

3. Choose the right time

Timing is everything. Don’t raise salary discussions during a company crisis or just before your boss’s lunch break. Aim for performance reviews or just after you’ve completed a big win.

Smart move: Book a meeting in advance and say you’d like to “discuss your performance and growth opportunities”.

4. Frame it as a win-win

Here’s the reality: your boss doesn’t owe you a raise just because you want one. You must show how it benefits the company. Present it as a way to retain top talent (you), boost morale, and maintain performance consistency.

Say this: “Based on my recent performance and the increased value I bring, I’d like to revisit my compensation so I can continue contributing at an even higher level.”

5. Be ready to walk the talk

Sometimes, getting that raise means taking on more responsibility — and that’s okay if it leads to growth. If your boss says, “Let’s review this in three months if you can handle XYZ,” treat it as a stepping stone, not a dead end.

Power move: Get the terms in writing, set a follow-up date, and then overdeliver.

Final thoughts

Talking about money can be intimidating, especially in environments where it’s frowned upon. But you’re not being greedy — you’re standing up for your worth.

Whether you work in Accra, Kumasi, Nairobi, London, or New York, the principles are universal: know your value, prove your impact, and ask with confidence.

So, the next time you feel underpaid, don’t just vibe and suffer — speak up, smartly.

