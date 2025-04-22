It’s almost the end of the month, and after putting in serious effort at work, you can’t shake the feeling that your salary doesn’t reflect your dedication.

Let’s be honest — the cost of living is rising faster than a trotro in rush hour, and that "entry-level" salary you agreed to years ago simply isn’t cutting it anymore.

If you're like many young professionals in Ghana (and beyond), you're working hard, delivering results, and wondering, “Why am I still earning peanuts?”

Here’s the good news: asking for a pay rise doesn’t have to feel like gearing up for war with your HR manager. With the right strategy, timing, and confidence, you can make a compelling case for more coins in your account. Here’s how:

1. Document your wins like a pro

It’s not enough to say you work hard — show it. Build a “brag file” of your achievements: successful projects, KPIs exceeded, glowing client feedback, or that time you saved the company thousands with one clever idea.

Pro tip: Use numbers. Instead of saying, “I helped improve sales,” say, “I increased monthly sales by 25% in Q1.” Numbers speak louder than vibes.

2. Know your market value

Before walking into a negotiation, do your research. Find out what others in similar roles — both in Ghana and abroad — are earning. Use platforms like Glassdoor, PayScale, or Ghanaian job boards to gauge salary ranges.

Millennial hack: Remote work is global now. If your skillset meets international standards, don’t shy away from requesting a salary that reflects your true value.

3. Choose the right time

Timing is everything. Don’t raise salary discussions during a company crisis or just before your boss’s lunch break. Aim for performance reviews or just after you’ve completed a big win.

Smart move: Book a meeting in advance and say you’d like to “discuss your performance and growth opportunities”.

4. Frame it as a win-win

Here’s the reality: your boss doesn’t owe you a raise just because you want one. You must show how it benefits the company. Present it as a way to retain top talent (you), boost morale, and maintain performance consistency.

Say this: “Based on my recent performance and the increased value I bring, I’d like to revisit my compensation so I can continue contributing at an even higher level.”

5. Be ready to walk the talk

Sometimes, getting that raise means taking on more responsibility — and that’s okay if it leads to growth. If your boss says, “Let’s review this in three months if you can handle XYZ,” treat it as a stepping stone, not a dead end.

Power move: Get the terms in writing, set a follow-up date, and then overdeliver.

Final thoughts

Talking about money can be intimidating, especially in environments where it’s frowned upon. But you’re not being greedy — you’re standing up for your worth.

Whether you work in Accra, Kumasi, Nairobi, London, or New York, the principles are universal: know your value, prove your impact, and ask with confidence.