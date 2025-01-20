5 women who walked away with billions in divorce settlements

Divorce settlements can be emotionally and financially significant, especially when billionaires are involved. Over the years, some high-profile separations have resulted in record-breaking payouts, with ex-wives walking away with billions of dollars. Here’s a look at five women who received some of the largest divorce settlements in history.

5. Steve and Elaine Wynn

Las Vegas casino magnates Steve and Elaine Wynn were married not once but twice. After marrying in 1963, the couple first divorced in 1986. They remarried in 1991 but divorced again in 2010. Their second divorce settlement was estimated at a staggering $1 billion.

4. Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radić

In 2009, Formula One executive Bernie Ecclestone divorced Croatian model Slavica Radić. The settlement was widely reported to be worth approximately $1.2 billion, making it one of the largest divorce settlements in British history.

3. Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Mann

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch Mann ended their 32-year marriage in 1999. The divorce resulted in Anna receiving a settlement worth $1.7 billion, which included $110 million in cash.

2. Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein

In what was considered the most expensive divorce at the time, French-American businessman and art dealer Alec Wildenstein divorced his wife Jocelyn, a socialite nicknamed “Catwoman” due to her extensive plastic surgery, in 1999 after 21 years of marriage. Jocelyn received a settlement of $2.5 billion upfront and $100 million annually for 13 years, totalling $3.8 billion. Tragically, Jocelyn Wildenstein passed away from a pulmonary embolism at a hotel in Paris on 31 December 2024.

1. Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

In April 2019, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, then the world’s richest man, and his wife MacKenzie, a novelist, finalised a record-breaking divorce settlement after 25 years of marriage and four children. Ms Bezos was awarded a 4% stake in Amazon (19.7 million shares), valued at approximately $38.3 billion at the time. According to Forbes magazine, as of July 2024, she had a net worth of $37 billion, making her the 43rd richest person in the world and the fourth richest woman in the United States.

Conclusion