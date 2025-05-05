All Star Games: Pulse Ghana turns colours into a cause for mental health awareness

In a bold and vibrant show of support for mental health awareness, Pulse recently hosted its maiden edition of the All Stars Game, uniting 100 influencers under one powerful message: “Be Kind to Your Mind.” With Mental Health Awareness Month in full swing, the event could not have come at a better time—offering both a spectacle and a statement.

Held in a spirited atmosphere of colour and camaraderie at East Legon Wembley Plus Astroturf on Thursday, May 1, 2025, the event featured teams proudly sporting green, yellow, black, and red—each hue symbolically chosen to reflect key aspects of the mental health conversation.

Green, the colour of renewal and healing, stood as a universal symbol for mental health, reminding all present of the importance of emotional balance and self-care.

Yellow sparked feelings of hope and optimism, nudging participants to embrace light even in dark moments.

Red, bold and intense, represented the energy and urgency with which mental health should be addressed.

Black, though often associated with heaviness, provided a grounding presence—a nod to the weight many carry silently and the strength it takes to confront one’s inner battles. Team black became the winning team for the games which was very impressive.

The games weren’t just about competition—they were a canvas for expression, reflection, and most importantly, connection. Influencers, often seen as trendsetters and culture shapers, took the opportunity to use their platforms to open up conversations that matter—about anxiety, burnout, self-worth, and the importance of seeking help.

At a time when mental health still battles stigma, especially in youth culture and social media spaces, the representation at the All Stars Game was both refreshing and necessary. By tying colour, play, and influence into one event, Pulse managed to do what many campaigns struggle with: make mental health feel human, relevant, and approachable.

With the theme “Be Kind to Your Mind” echoing across the field, the event didn’t just promote wellness—it embodied it. From light-hearted fun from games played such as tug of war, football to serious advocacy, the Pulse All Stars Game showed that when we bring people together with purpose, we not only raise awareness—we shift culture.