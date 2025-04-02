Car Dashboard Symbols and Meanings: What every driver should know

Modern vehicles are equipped with numerous dashboard warning lights designed to alert drivers about potential issues with their car's systems.

These illuminated symbols serve as an early warning system, helping prevent breakdowns and ensuring safe operation.

Understanding what each light means and how urgently you need to respond is crucial for every driver.

This guide provides detailed explanations of common dashboard symbols, organised by their level of importance and colour coding.

Understanding dashboard warning light colours

Dashboard symbols use a colour-coded system to indicate their urgency.

Red lights signify critical issues that require immediate attention, as they may indicate serious problems that could lead to vehicle damage or safety hazards.

Yellow or orange lights suggest that while the issue isn't an emergency, it does need to be addressed soon to prevent further complications.

Green and blue lights are simply informational, showing that certain systems are active or functioning normally.

This colour system helps drivers quickly assess how urgently they need to respond to each warning.

Critical red warning lights

Check engine light (Malfunction Indicator Lamp)

The check engine light is one of the most common and potentially concerning warning lights.

When illuminated, it indicates a problem with the engine or emissions system.

The causes can range from minor issues like a loose gas cap to serious mechanical failures.

If this light comes on, the first step is to check that your gas cap is properly tightened.

If the light remains on after driving for a while, it's advisable to have the vehicle scanned for diagnostic trouble codes, either using an OBD-II scanner or by visiting a mechanic. I

Ignoring this light could lead to reduced fuel efficiency or more significant engine damage.

Battery/charging system warning

This warning light indicates a problem with your vehicle's charging system. When it appears, it typically means the alternator isn't properly charging the battery, which could leave you stranded if not addressed.

Possible causes include a failing alternator, loose or corroded battery terminals, or a broken serpentine belt.

If this light comes on while driving, it's best to turn off unnecessary electrical accessories like air conditioning or stereo systems and head directly to a repair facility.

Continuing to drive with this warning could result in a dead battery and a vehicle that won't start.

Oil pressure warning

The oil pressure warning light is one of the most critical indicators on your dashboard.

When this red light illuminates, it means your engine isn't receiving proper oil lubrication, which can cause catastrophic damage very quickly.

Possible causes include low oil level, a failing oil pump, or an oil leak. If this light comes on, you should immediately pull over to a safe location and turn off the engine.

Check the oil level using the dipstick, and if it's low, add the appropriate oil if available.

However, if the light stays on after adding oil or you notice other symptoms like engine knocking, do not continue driving – call for a tow truck.

Engine temperature warning

The engine temperature warning light indicates that your engine is overheating, which can lead to severe damage if not addressed promptly.

Common causes include low coolant levels, a faulty thermostat, or a malfunctioning cooling fan.

If this light comes on while driving, immediately turn off your air conditioning and turn on the heater to help dissipate some engine heat.

Find a safe place to pull over and turn off the engine, allowing it to cool before checking coolant levels.

Never attempt to open the radiator cap while the engine is hot, as the pressurised system can release scalding coolant.

Yellow/Orange warning lights

ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) Warning

The ABS warning light indicates a problem with your vehicle's anti-lock braking system.

While your regular brakes will still function, the ABS system that prevents wheel lock-up during hard braking may not work.

This could be caused by a faulty ABS sensor, low brake fluid, or electrical issues. Although you can still drive the vehicle, you should do so cautiously and avoid sudden stops.

Have the system checked as soon as possible, especially before driving in slippery conditions where ABS is most beneficial.

Traction control/stability control light

When the traction control or stability control light illuminates, it can indicate two different situations.

If the light flashes briefly while driving, it means the system is actively working to maintain traction, typically on slippery surfaces.

However, if the light stays on continuously, it signals a malfunction in the system.

This could be due to a faulty wheel speed sensor or other electronic issues.

While the vehicle remains drivable, you should exercise extra caution in adverse weather conditions and have the system inspected at your earliest convenience.

Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning

The TPMS warning light alerts you when one or more tyres are significantly underinflated.

Driving with low tyre pressure can lead to poor fuel economy, uneven tyre wear, and even blowouts.

When this light comes on, you should check all tyres' pressure as soon as possible and inflate them to the manufacturer's recommended levels, which can typically be found on a sticker inside the driver's door jamb or in the owner's manual.

If the light remains on after inflation, there may be a slow leak or a problem with the TPMS sensors themselves.

Green/blue indicator lights

Headlights/high beams indicator

These indicator lights simply show that your vehicle's lighting systems are active.

The headlight indicator typically appears as a green symbol showing headlights illuminated, while the high beam indicator is usually blue.

These are informational lights that don't indicate any problems, but they're important for ensuring you're using your lights properly.

Remember to switch from high beams to low beams when approaching other vehicles to avoid blinding other drivers.

Cruise Control Active

The cruise control indicator light appears when you've activated your vehicle's cruise control system.

This green or blue light serves as a reminder that the system is engaged and maintaining your set speed.

While convenient for highway driving, it's important to remember to disengage cruise control in heavy traffic or adverse weather conditions where you need more precise control over your speed.

What to do when a warning light appears

When any warning light illuminates on your dashboard, the first step is to stay calm and identify which light has come on.

Refer to your vehicle's owner's manual for specific information about each symbol, as some warning lights may vary between manufacturers.

Assess the situation based on the light's colour – red lights require immediate attention, while yellow lights indicate issues that should be addressed soon but aren't emergencies.