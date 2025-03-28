The most expensive smartphone in the world

In the ever-evolving world of technology, where smartphones have become ubiquitous tools of modern life, a rarefied category of devices transcends functionality to embody pure luxury.

These are not merely communication instruments; they are wearable masterpieces, painstakingly crafted with the world's most precious materials and priced beyond the reach of all but the most affluent collectors.

The most expensive smartphones represent an extraordinary fusion of cutting-edge engineering and haute joaillerie, where 24-karat gold meets flawless diamonds, and where even fragments of prehistoric fossils become design elements.

These devices, often produced as one-of-a-kind commissions by luxury houses like Falcon and Stuart Hughes, serve as ultimate status symbols in an age where technology and opulence intersect.

The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond holds the distinction of being the world's most expensive smartphone, commanding an extraordinary price of $48.5 million.

Commissioned by Falcon Luxury, this opulent device exemplifies the pinnacle of haute horlogerie-inspired craftsmanship fused with cutting-edge technology.

24-karat gold chassis with optional platinum or pink gold variants (the latter being the most exclusive)

A rare, large-cut pink diamond prominently set into the rear casing

Fully functional iOS capabilities, retaining the original iPhone 6 specifications, including its 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front-facing sensor

Other exemplary ultra-luxury smartphones:

1. iPhone 4S Elite Gold (Stuart Hughes) – $9.4M

500+ diamonds (100+ total carats)

Rosewood bezel inlays

Platinum presentation case with inclusions of T-Rex bone fragments

2. iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition – $8M

Solid rose gold construction

500 carats of pavé-set diamonds

7.4-carat pink diamond home button

3. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme – $3.2M

22-karat gold body

Diamond-encrusted bezel and Apple insignia

4. iPhone 3G Kings Button – $2.5M

Tri-metal gold (yellow/white/rose) housing