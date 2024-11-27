Dictionary.com names "Demure" the 2024 Word of the Year

Dictionary.com has named “Demure” the 2024 Word of the Year, following an extraordinary 1,200% spike in its usage. This surge was largely driven by TikTok creator Jools Lebron, whose viral phrase, “very demure, very mindful,” captivated millions and turned the term into a social media sensation.

Traditionally defined as “shyness and modesty; reserved,” “demure” has gained fresh relevance in online conversations, reflecting a cultural shift towards mindfulness and understated grace. Its widespread adoption highlights the growing influence of digital trends in shaping language and societal values.

The term’s rise to fame began with Jools Lebron, who first used the phrase in a TikTok video posted in early 2024. In the video, she described an outfit she found simple yet elegant, coining the phrase “very demure, very mindful.” The post quickly went viral, inspiring millions to adopt “demure” as a descriptor for anything modest, classy, or understated. The hashtag #VeryDemure took off, leading to a wave of memes, style tutorials, and conversations about the charm of subtlety in an often bold and over-the-top digital age.

Lebron’s impact on the cultural lexicon is undeniable. Her phrase extended far beyond fashion, with “demure” evolving into a mindset that values mindfulness, modesty, and self-control—traits that resonate in an era frequently dominated by oversharing and extravagance. This cultural moment, fuelled by the creativity of the TikTok community, propelled "demure" from relative obscurity into the mainstream spotlight.

How It’s Being Used Today

1. Fashion and Style: The term has become a favourite in fashion discussions, with people saying, “this dress is giving demure vibes,” to describe understated outfits or classic looks. 2. Lifestyle and Mindset: Beyond fashion, the phrase is used to convey a graceful and composed approach to life. Expressions like “I’m feeling very demure today” reflect a growing embrace of quiet confidence and mindfulness. 3. Social Media Aesthetic: On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, creators use “demure” to caption posts featuring neutral tones, minimalist decor, or serene settings. The aesthetic tagged as #VeryDemure showcases simplicity and elegance as the new standard of cool.