8 Essential Things You Should Be Doing in Your 20s

Your twenties are often described as the “defining decade.” It’s the stage where you’re no longer a teenager, yet still shaping the adult you want to become. The choices you make now — in career, relationships, health, and personal growth — can set the tone for decades to come.

While there’s no single blueprint for life, here are some important things worth focusing on in your twenties.

Things You Should Do In Your 20s

1. Invest in Your Education and Skills

Whether or not you have a degree, your twenties are the perfect time to keep learning. The job market changes rapidly, and having a mix of hard and soft skills makes you adaptable. Consider taking short online courses, learning a new language, or developing digital skills like coding, graphic design, or marketing.

Educate Yourself

Education at this stage isn’t just about formal schooling; it’s about equipping yourself with tools that can help you switch careers, launch a side hustle, or stand out in a competitive industry.

2. Prioritise Your Health and Fitness

In your twenties, it’s easy to assume your body will always “bounce back.” But neglecting your health now can cause problems later. This is the decade to build strong habits: exercise regularly, eat balanced meals, stay hydrated, and keep up with medical check-ups.

A woman working out at the gym

Mental health is just as important. Stress from work, studies, or relationships can pile up, so find healthy coping mechanisms — whether that’s journalling, therapy, or simply learning when to unplug from social media.

3. Build Financial Discipline

Money habits formed in your twenties often stick for life. Learning to budget, save, and invest now can give you financial freedom in your thirties and beyond. Start by creating an emergency fund, setting aside savings for rent or future housing, and avoiding high-interest debt.

Financial Discipline

If possible, explore investments — even small amounts in stocks, mutual funds, or a retirement plan. The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow.

4. Explore Career Opportunities (and Don’t Fear Mistakes)

Many people in their twenties feel pressured to find their “dream job” instantly. The truth is, this is the decade to experiment. Try different industries, take internships, start side projects, or even change careers if something doesn’t feel right.

Explore Careers

Mistakes and setbacks are part of the journey. What matters is building resilience, gaining transferable skills, and figuring out what excites you — not what looks good on paper.

5. Travel and Broaden Your Perspective

If circumstances allow, use your twenties to explore new places. Travelling exposes you to different cultures, ideas, and lifestyles, which can be life-changing. It doesn’t always have to be international — even local travel or solo trips can help you step out of your comfort zone and grow more independent.

Travel and Explore

These experiences often teach lessons that books and classrooms cannot, shaping how you see the world and yourself.

6. Build Meaningful Relationships

Your twenties are a great time to cultivate relationships that enrich your life. This includes friendships that support your growth, mentors who guide you, and romantic relationships that are healthy and respectful.

Set Boundaries

It’s also the decade to learn how to set boundaries — recognising when someone adds value to your life and when to walk away from toxic connections.

7. Take Care of Your Future Self

While it’s tempting to live only in the moment, your future self will thank you for the investments you make today. This could mean pursuing higher education, saving for a business idea, or adopting healthy routines. Think of it as planting seeds that will grow into opportunities later on.

A woman looking in the mirror

8. Discover Who You Are Outside of Expectations

Perhaps the most important task in your twenties is figuring out who you are beyond family, society, or peer expectations. Explore hobbies, passions, and interests that excite you. Try things you might fail at. Learn what values matter most to you.

Discover yourself

Your twenties are about experimenting, not having everything figured out. By the time you leave this decade, you’ll have a clearer sense of the life you want to build.

Your twenties don’t have to be perfect, and you’re not meant to have all the answers. What matters is progress — laying down habits, experiences, and lessons that will support the person you’re becoming. It’s a decade of exploration, growth, and foundation-building.