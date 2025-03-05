Ghana Month: 5 local Ghanaian drinks you should try today

Ghana is not only rich in culture and history but also boasts an incredible variety of refreshing local beverages. Whether you’re looking for something to cool off in the tropical heat or a nutritious drink to boost your health, Ghanaian drinks offer a unique blend of taste and tradition.

As we celebrate Ghana Month, here are five must-try local drinks that capture the essence of Ghanaian heritage.

1. Sobolo (Hibiscus Drink)

Sobolo, made from dried hibiscus petals, is a vibrant red drink packed with flavour and health benefits. Often infused with ginger, cloves, and pineapple, this refreshing beverage is known for its ability to lower blood pressure and boost immunity.

Whether served chilled or warm, Sobolo is a staple at Ghanaian gatherings and a must-try for anyone looking to experience an authentic local refreshment.

2. Palm Wine

A natural drink tapped from palm trees, palm wine is a traditional favourite across Ghana. Freshly tapped, it has a sweet and slightly cloudy appearance, but as it ferments, it develops a tangy, alcoholic taste. Whether enjoyed straight from the calabash or served at social events, palm wine offers a taste of Ghana’s rural traditions.

3. Pito

Pito is a mildly alcoholic drink brewed from fermented millet or sorghum. Popular in northern Ghana, this golden-brown beverage is traditionally served in calabash bowls and enjoyed during festivals, social gatherings, and ceremonies. It has a slightly sour, earthy taste, making it a unique alternative to commercial beers.

4. Asaana (Caramelised Maize Drink)

For those with a sweet tooth, Asaana is the perfect treat. Made from fermented maize and caramelised sugar, this dark brown drink is both refreshing and rich in flavour. Asaana is best enjoyed chilled and is commonly sold by street vendors in Ghana.

5. Lamugin (Spiced Ginger Drink)

Lamugin, also known as ginger drink, is a fiery and invigorating beverage made from blended ginger, cloves, and sometimes a touch of lime. It is not only refreshing but also known for its medicinal properties, aiding digestion and boosting the immune system. Served cold, Lamugin is a favourite at parties and traditional events.