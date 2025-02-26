6 Ghanaian foods that can cause blindness

In Ghana, food plays a central role in daily life and cultural identity. The diverse culinary landscape is rich with delicious, flavorful dishes like gari, banku, fufu, and kelewele. However, just as certain foods can provide essential nutrients for good health, others — especially when consumed in excess or as part of an imbalanced diet — can potentially contribute to health issues, including vision problems. While no specific Ghanaian food can directly cause blindness, some may increase the risk of eye diseases or nutritional deficiencies that could lead to poor vision or even blindness over time.

Here are six common Ghanaian foods that, when consumed excessively or without proper balance, can negatively affect your eye health:

1. Oily Palm Nut Soup

Palm nut soup, a popular dish in Ghana, is made from palm fruits and often cooked with meat, fish, and various spices. While palm nuts are a good source of vitamins A and E, they also contain a high amount of saturated fats. Excessive consumption of palm oil, when combined with other fatty foods, can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.

High blood pressure can lead to hypertensive retinopathy, a condition where the blood vessels in the retina are damaged due to prolonged high blood pressure. This damage can impair vision over time and, if left untreated, contribute to vision loss. To reduce this risk, it's important to limit the intake of palm oil and other high-fat foods in the diet.

2. Fried Plantains (Kelewele)

Kelewele, a delicious Ghanaian dish of spicy fried plantains, is a favorite street food. Although plantains are a good source of vitamins and fiber, the frying process involves high levels of oil, making them a source of trans fats and saturated fats.

Consuming too much fried food can contribute to the development of diabetic retinopathy in individuals with diabetes. The excess fats from frying can also clog arteries, leading to poor circulation and reducing the blood supply to the eyes, thus affecting eye health. Limiting the intake of fried foods, or opting for healthier cooking methods like grilling or baking, can help maintain healthy vision.

3. Gari (Fermented Cassava)

Gari, a popular dish made from fermented cassava, is often eaten with soup or stew. While gari is a staple food in Ghana, it is high in carbohydrates and typically lacks sufficient fiber. Consuming large amounts of gari — particularly if it's eaten in excess without balancing it with fiber-rich vegetables — can lead to blood sugar spikes. Over time, this can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, which is a known cause of diabetic retinopathy.

High blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels in the eyes, leading to vision problems. To minimize this risk, it's important to pair gari with vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Additionally, consider moderation in its consumption and explore alternatives like whole grains or cassava-based dishes that retain more nutrients and fiber.

4. Banku (Fermented Corn and Cassava Dough)

Banku, a staple dish made from fermented corn and cassava dough, is a common accompaniment to soups like light soup or palm nut soup. While banku is high in carbohydrates, it is often paired with fish, meat, and various oils, which can increase the intake of unhealthy fats.

Consuming large amounts of refined carbohydrates, such as those found in white flour or cassava, can lead to blood sugar spikes, which, when combined with a high-fat diet, may lead to the development of type 2 diabetes and associated eye conditions like diabetic retinopathy. As a preventive measure, consider incorporating whole grains or high-fiber alternatives to balance the carbohydrates in banku.

5. Fufu (Pounded Yam or Cassava)

Fufu, made from pounded yam or cassava, is another Ghanaian favorite, often enjoyed with soup. While fufu itself is a starchy food, it is frequently paired with meat or fish cooked in oil-heavy soups like groundnut soup or light soup. Like other starchy foods, excessive consumption of fufu, especially when accompanied by fatty soups, can increase the risk of weight gain and insulin resistance.

High-carbohydrate diets, when not balanced with enough fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats, can contribute to diabetes, which, as mentioned earlier, can lead to diabetic retinopathy. Moderation is key when consuming fufu, and pairing it with vegetables and lean protein sources can help reduce the risk of long-term health complications.

While traditional Ghanaian foods are an important part of the country's culture and provide essential nutrients, it's crucial to be mindful of the ingredients and cooking methods that could negatively impact health when consumed excessively. Foods high in saturated fats, trans fats, refined sugars, and carbohydrates — especially in combination — can contribute to conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, which in turn can lead to eye diseases and vision problems.

To ensure good eye health and reduce the risk of blindness, it's important to maintain a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats while limiting the intake of foods that are high in unhealthy fats, sugar, and refined carbohydrates. Additionally, regular eye check-ups and a healthy lifestyle are essential for preserving vision as you age.